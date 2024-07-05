Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges black magic plot against him; copper plates, figurines found in house

    KPCC President and Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges a black magic plot against him, claiming the discovery of copper plates and figurines at his residence. He expresses confidence, saying no one can endanger him.
     

    Kerala: Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges black magic plot against him; copper plates, figurines found in house
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MP K Sudhakaran has made a shocking claim that he believes black magic has been used against him. This allegation surfaced after a video showed copper plates and figurines being found at his Kannur residence, with Sudhakaran and fellow MP Rajmohan Unnithan discussing the issue in the background. 

    Sudhakaran expresses his suspicion that the alleged black magic may have caused his recent health issues, including leg weakness, balance problems, and anxiety attacks.

    According to reports, approximately 20 copper plates were unearthed from K Sudhakaran's residence, along with several figurines bearing inscriptions. These discoveries have fueled suspicions of alleged black magic practices, leading to the ongoing controversy.

    K Sudhakaran clarified that the alleged black magic artifacts were not discovered recently, but rather 1.5 years ago. He also expressed confidence and fearlessness, stating that no one can harm or endanger him, suggesting that he is not intimidated by the situation.
     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
