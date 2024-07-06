Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Varun Dhawan met Rohit Sharma calls him 'Mumbai Raja' [WATCH]

Varun Dhawan met cricketer Rohit Sharma at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet on July 5, sharing a warm hug and Instagram post. The star-studded event included Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others

Varun Dhawan met Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 5th. A video has surfaced on social media, showing Varun warmly hugging and interacting with Rohit. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Natasha Dalal. This meeting came shortly after India's T20 World Cup victory.

Varun Dhawan also posted a picture with Rohit Sharma on his Instagram account, calling him “Mumbai Raja.” In his caption, he wrote, “@rohitsharma45 Humble, passionate, funny, carrying the hopes of a billion with a smile. It was such a joy meeting the INDIAN captain last night and being able to spend a little time with him and talk cricket.”

The sangeet ceremony was a glittering event attended by numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others.

Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, kicked off their wedding festivities with the Mameru ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Their much-anticipated wedding ceremony is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 13. Guests have started receiving ‘Save The Date’ invitations, which are traditional red and gold cards that reveal some details of the three-day event.

The wedding celebrations will begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, which has an Indian traditional dress code. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will follow, with an Indian formal dress code. The festivities will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, where the dress code is Indian chic. All these events will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

