    'Will accept money for inaugurations and utilise it for social purposes', says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Suresh Gopi, Malayalam actor and Union Minister, announced his intention to continue acting in movies while dedicating a portion of his earnings to benefit society. He also expressed readiness to accept fees for inaugurating programs, akin to fellow actors, with the entire amount earmarked for societal welfare.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Thrissur: Malayalam actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that he would continue to act in movies and a portion of his earnings would be dedicated to benefiting the people and society. The Union Minister also expressed his willingness to accept fees for inaugurating programs, similar to his colleagues in the film industry, to use the funds entirely for societal purposes.

    He was speaking at a reception organized by the BJP in Engandiyoor, Guruvayoor, which is part of his constituency.

    "When I attend any program, don't expect me to inaugurate it as an MP. I will come as an actor and accept a fee appropriate for that role, just like my colleagues do," he stated.

    "I won't take a single paisa from that. It will go to my trust, and I will utilize it for the purposes I mentioned earlier," said the Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas. 

    In the recent general elections, Gopi secured a significant victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency with a substantial margin of 74,686 votes, marking him as Kerala's first BJP Member of Parliament.
     

