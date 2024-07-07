Kerala: Security forces hunting for Maoists in Wayanad jungles after landmine recovery

Wayanad in Kerala is on alert after Maoist landmine detection in Makkimala. Special Operation Group launched a search operation in Maoist-affected areas, and NIA to take over the case soon.

Wayanad: Following the detection of a landmine planted by Maoists in Makkimala, the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a thorough search operation in all areas known to have Maoist presence in the district. The investigation was initiated after receiving intelligence that explosive materials were being stored in Makkimala and other similar locations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take over the case soon.

A comprehensive search operation is underway in various villages, fields, and settlements within forest areas known to have Maoist presence. The investigation, led by the Special Operation Group, Thunderbolt, and Kannur Wayanad Bomb Squad, is focused on several locations, including Kodakkad, where a landmine was discovered on June 25, as well as Kambamala and Mele Thalapuzha. Trained explosive detection dogs and state-of-the-art equipment are being utilized to ensure a thorough search.

Intelligence agencies had previously intercepted information suggesting that the Maoists in Kabani Dal were planning a significant attack. This warning was followed by the discovery of a landmine in Kodakkad, a tactic typically employed by Maoists in their strongholds. In light of this, the Thunderbolt and Special Operation Group (SOG) have been instructed to adopt a robust approach, deviating from their usual forest patrol protocols in Kerala.

According to sources, the Kabani Dal, a Maoist group, currently has only four members, led by Commander CP Moideen, an expert in bomb-making. This has raised concerns that additional bombs may have been planted in other locations. As a result, authorities are not only conducting searches but also engaging in awareness campaigns to prevent the Maoists from gaining local support and sympathy.



