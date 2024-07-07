Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Security forces hunting for Maoists in Wayanad jungles after landmine recovery

    Wayanad in Kerala is on alert after Maoist landmine detection in Makkimala. Special Operation Group launched a search operation in Maoist-affected areas, and NIA to take over the case soon.

    Kerala: Security forces hunting for Maoists in Wayanad jungles after landmine recovery anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Wayanad: Following the detection of a landmine planted by Maoists in Makkimala, the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a thorough search operation in all areas known to have Maoist presence in the district. The investigation was initiated after receiving intelligence that explosive materials were being stored in Makkimala and other similar locations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take over the case soon.

    A comprehensive search operation is underway in various villages, fields, and settlements within forest areas known to have Maoist presence. The investigation, led by the Special Operation Group, Thunderbolt, and Kannur Wayanad Bomb Squad, is focused on several locations, including Kodakkad, where a landmine was discovered on June 25, as well as Kambamala and Mele Thalapuzha. Trained explosive detection dogs and state-of-the-art equipment are being utilized to ensure a thorough search.

    Intelligence agencies had previously intercepted information suggesting that the Maoists in Kabani Dal were planning a significant attack. This warning was followed by the discovery of a landmine in Kodakkad, a tactic typically employed by Maoists in their strongholds. In light of this, the Thunderbolt and Special Operation Group (SOG) have been instructed to adopt a robust approach, deviating from their usual forest patrol protocols in Kerala.

    According to sources, the Kabani Dal, a Maoist group, currently has only four members, led by Commander CP Moideen, an expert in bomb-making. This has raised concerns that additional bombs may have been planted in other locations. As a result, authorities are not only conducting searches but also engaging in awareness campaigns to prevent the Maoists from gaining local support and sympathy.
     

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-659 July 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-659 July 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Over 1600 cases of dengue reported in July 2024; Report anr

    Kerala: Over 1600 cases of dengue reported in July; Report

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe anr

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe

    'Left's voter base has gone to BJP in several places...' CPI(M) reviews Lok Sabha poll debacle anr

    'Left's voter base has gone to BJP in several places...' CPI(M) reviews Lok Sabha poll debacle

    Kerala: Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges black magic plot against him; copper plates, figurines found in house anr

    Kerala: Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges black magic plot against him; copper plates, figurines found in house

    Recent Stories

    Video Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday at Galaxy Apartment; star also gives cricketer a cute nickname RBA

    Video: Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday at Galaxy Apartment

    Petrol diesel price on July 7: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on July 7: How much it costs in your city?

    Woman sick leave takes a hilarious turn as she runs into her boss on same flight AJR

    Woman's sick leave takes a hilarious turn as she runs into her boss on same flight

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-659 July 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-659 July 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Over 1600 cases of dengue reported in July 2024; Report anr

    Kerala: Over 1600 cases of dengue reported in July; Report

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon