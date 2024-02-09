Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Ready for mercy killing...' Elderly couple in Idukki protests against delayed pension

    An elderly couple from Idukki's Adimali identified as Omana and Sivadasan have been protesting against the suspension of welfare pension for several months now. They erected a board that read 'ready for mercy killing' and began to stage protests. 

    Kerala: 'Ready for mercy killing...' Elderly couple in Idukki protests against delayed pension anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Idukki: Yet another protest has emerged in Adimali, Idukki due to the suspension of social welfare pension. An elderly couple began the protest by erecting a board that read 'ready for mercy killing'. Oman (63) and her husband Sivadas (72) said that their life is miserable due to the suspension of their monthly pension. 

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    Omana, the disabled woman said, " I need at least Rs 3000 per week for my medicines. So is the situation with my husband. Even there is no income from farming as the land has been destroyed by wild elephants. 300 plantains were destroyed by elephants. "

    The elderly couple ran a small business however, it has come to a standstill due to insufficient money to purchase commodities for the business. They claimed that the social welfare pension is their right. They owned a small plot of land in Kolamankuzhi Adivasi colony, however, due to continuous wild animal attacks, they were forced to cease farming. 

    Yesterday, a 90-year-old woman put up a chair on the road to protest against the suspension of her old-age pension for five months. Ponnamma, a resident of Karuppalam, Vandiperiyar, Idukki, staged a protest. The 90-year-old woman lives in a roadside house with her son, who is a laborer. Both of them survived on Ponnamma's pension and son's meager income. This amount is also used to buy medicine for Ponnamma who is bedridden. Their life has become more difficult as their pension has been suspended for five months.

    As she was bedridden, Akshaya Kendra authorities came to her house and conducted mustering. However, no income certificate has been produced. She finally got her pension in August last year.  As soon as the incident came to light, Opposition leader VD Satheesan called Ponnamma and spoke to her on the phone. Congress workers reached home and handed over one month's pension and food kit. Only if the arrears pension is received in full will there be a permanent solution to the misery of this poor family. 

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli anr

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches rkn

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana anr

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana

    Kerala: Titanic-like shipwreck allegedly sank for years found by scuba team in Varkala rkn

    Kerala: Titanic-like shipwreck found by scuba team in Varkala

    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state rkn

    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state

    Recent Stories

    Why was Uddhav Sena's Abhishek Ghosalkar killed by 'Mauris Bhai'? AJR

    Why was Uddhav Sena's Abhishek Ghosalkar killed by 'Mauris Bhai'?

    Valentines Day 2024 iPhone 15 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart Grab the deal gcw

    Valentine's Day 2024: iPhone 15 gets MASSIVE discount; Grab the deal

    cricket 'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    Heartwarming gesture! Forest officials are helping Madhyamik exam students in remote villages of West Bengal

    Heartwarming gesture! Forest officials are helping Madhyamik exam students in remote villages of West Bengal

    Lal Saalam' FIRST review: Thalaiva Rajnikanth's cameo gets massive love; movie hailed for religious harmony ATG

    'Lal Saalam' FIRST review: Thalaiva Rajnikanth's cameo gets massive love; movie hailed for religious harmony

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon