Kerala: 'Ready for mercy killing...' Elderly couple in Idukki protests against delayed pension

An elderly couple from Idukki's Adimali identified as Omana and Sivadasan have been protesting against the suspension of welfare pension for several months now. They erected a board that read 'ready for mercy killing' and began to stage protests.

Idukki: Yet another protest has emerged in Adimali, Idukki due to the suspension of social welfare pension. An elderly couple began the protest by erecting a board that read 'ready for mercy killing'. Oman (63) and her husband Sivadas (72) said that their life is miserable due to the suspension of their monthly pension.

Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

Omana, the disabled woman said, " I need at least Rs 3000 per week for my medicines. So is the situation with my husband. Even there is no income from farming as the land has been destroyed by wild elephants. 300 plantains were destroyed by elephants. "

The elderly couple ran a small business however, it has come to a standstill due to insufficient money to purchase commodities for the business. They claimed that the social welfare pension is their right. They owned a small plot of land in Kolamankuzhi Adivasi colony, however, due to continuous wild animal attacks, they were forced to cease farming.

Yesterday, a 90-year-old woman put up a chair on the road to protest against the suspension of her old-age pension for five months. Ponnamma, a resident of Karuppalam, Vandiperiyar, Idukki, staged a protest. The 90-year-old woman lives in a roadside house with her son, who is a laborer. Both of them survived on Ponnamma's pension and son's meager income. This amount is also used to buy medicine for Ponnamma who is bedridden. Their life has become more difficult as their pension has been suspended for five months.

As she was bedridden, Akshaya Kendra authorities came to her house and conducted mustering. However, no income certificate has been produced. She finally got her pension in August last year. As soon as the incident came to light, Opposition leader VD Satheesan called Ponnamma and spoke to her on the phone. Congress workers reached home and handed over one month's pension and food kit. Only if the arrears pension is received in full will there be a permanent solution to the misery of this poor family.