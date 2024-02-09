Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    The first special train 'Aastha' from Kerala to Ayodhya commenced its journey today (Feb 09) at 10 am from Kochuveli. 

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The first special train from Kerala to Ayodhya commenced its journey on Friday (Feb 9) from Kochuveli at 10 am.  The Ayodhya Yatra is being organized under the leadership of the BJP. Though the passengers have to pay for the ticket, the party will make arrangements for food, accommodation and sightseeing.

    The first ‘Aastha’ special train from Kerala comes in the wake of the consecration ceremony of the newly-built Ram temple at Ayodhya and will be operated by IRCTC. The ticket price from Kochuveli to Ayodhya is Rs 3300. Earlier it was announced that special train services would be run from Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. It was announced that the first service would start on January 30, however, later it was cancelled. 

    According to official sources, the non-AC sleeper train is not a regular train and will run on the same schedule as the IRCTC-operated Bharat Darshan tourist trains. It is anticipated that devotees from all around India will travel to Ayodhya on special trains called Aastha.

    The Indian Railways rolled out 'Aastha special trains' after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony last month. On Tuesday, Gujarat’s first special Aastha train to Ayodhya was flagged off by the state’s MoS for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel from Mehsana railway station.
     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches rkn

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana anr

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana

    Kerala: Titanic-like shipwreck allegedly sank for years found by scuba team in Varkala rkn

    Kerala: Titanic-like shipwreck found by scuba team in Varkala

    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state rkn

    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state

    Kerala news live today 9 february 2024 major highlights develpoments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker today

    Recent Stories

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP AJR

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

    Football ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches rkn

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons' AJR

    'Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons'

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport vkp

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon