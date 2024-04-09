Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts summer rains in next five days; Check details

The IMD has predicted summer rains in 8 districts of Kerala today (April 9) amid rising temperatures and also light rainfall in the next 4 days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility of summer rains along with thunder and lightning in the state in the next five days amid the rising temperatures. The IMD has predicted rainfall on Tuesday (April 09) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

Light rainfall is expected on April 10 in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts and on April 11 districts including Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam may experience moderate rainfall.

On April 12 and 13, all the districts in the state are likely to experience summer rains, stated IMD.

At the same time, there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.4-meter-high waves and storm surges on the Kerala coast till 11.30 tonight. Its speed is likely to vary between 20 cm and 40 cm per second.

Precautions to be taken during rainfall and thunderstorms:

Keep windows and doors closed during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms. Stay away from doors and windows. Stay inside the building and try not to touch the wall or floor as much as possible.

Unplug household appliances. Avoid proximity to electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid using the telephone during thunderstorms. It is okay to use a mobile phone.

Avoid playing outdoors and on terraces, including children, if the weather is cloudy.

Do not stand under trees during thunderstorms. Do not park vehicles under trees.

Stay inside your vehicle during a thunderstorm. You will be safe inside the vehicle. Avoid traveling on vehicles like bicycles, bikes, and tractors during thunderstorms and seek shelter in a safe building until the thunderstorm ends.

Do not go out to the terrace or yard during a thunderstorm to collect clothes.

