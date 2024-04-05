Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

    A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, attacked the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked to show a ticket. The incident occurred as the train departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Thursday (April 04). The Railway police have registered a case against the accused for attacking TTE in the train following the incident.

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Kochi: The Railway police have registered a case against the accused for attacking TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express this morning.  A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express, en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, assaulted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked to show a ticket on Thursday( March 4). The incident occurred as the train departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central station.

    The complaint was filed by TTE Jason Thomas and the case has been registered for physical assault and obstructing to work. The FIR stated that the beggar approached the TTE and physically assaulted him. 

    Eyewitnesses reported that TTE Jaison Thomas asked the accused, who was sitting at the train door, to get down at the station. However, the accused disregarded the TTE's instructions and proceeded to attack him. During the altercation, the accused scratched Jaison's face and then jumped from the moving train. Jaison sustained a minor cut near his left eye as a result of the attack and sought medical treatment at the hospital.

    The Railway police are currently investigating the case based on CCTV footage and other evidence. 

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-374 April 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-374 April 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Keralites death in Arunachal Pradesh: E-mail trail from fake ID discussing 'after-life' under police probe anr

    Keralites death in Arunachal Pradesh: E-mail trail from fake ID discussing 'after-life' under police probe

    Kerala: K-FON crisis continues even after 10 months of inauguration rkn

    Kerala: K-FON crisis continues even after 10 months of inauguration

    Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation anr

    Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation

    Recent Stories

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises nationwide caste census

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises nationwide caste census (WATCH)

    Gold Rates: 5 factors that affect prices in India RKK

    Gold Rates: 5 factors that affect prices in India

    AAP leader Atishi gets notice from EC over her 'join BJP or face jail' claim vkp

    BREAKING: AAP leader Atishi gets notice from EC over her 'join BJP or face jail' claim

    Will meet you soon outside AAP leader Sisodia in message from Tihar jail; read full handwritten letter snt

    'Will meet you soon outside': AAP leader Sisodia in message from Tihar jail; read full handwritten letter

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon