    Kerala: Ragging incidents emerge from Pookode Veterinary college following death of 2nd year student

    The anti-ragging squad suspended 13 students who were found guilty of ragging other students at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad.. Following the incident, the authorities barred four students from internships for a year and canceled five students' scholarships.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Wayanad: More revelations about past mob trials and incidents of ragging emerged from Pookode Veterinary College after the death of a second-year student at the college campus. The anti-ragging squad suspended 13 students who were found guilty.  A similar mob trial came to light when statements from students were taken regarding Siddharth's death.

    The anti-ragging squad has confirmed that two more students from the 2019 and 2021 batches have faced the same mob trials. Following a thorough inquiry, action was taken against 12 students, including the former president of the SFI College Union. Both of these trials were alleged to have occurred with the girls. The accused in the event have completed their studies and are pursuing an internship. Following the incident, the authorities barred four students from internships for a year and canceled five students' scholarships.

    The second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, JS Sidharthan of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharthan was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. 

    Sinjo Johnson, a black belt in karate, was the main accused, according to accusations made by some students, and the police claimed that he had forcefully attacked and injured Sidharthan. Sinjo tortured Sidharthan by kicking him to the ground and pressing his big toe against his tummy. In addition, he repeatedly beat him up and urged others to follow likewise. The students told the authorities that he choked Sidharthan so badly that the latter was unable to eat or drink anything. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
