    Kerala: Preparation for SSLC examination 2024 completed, says Education Minister V Sivankutty

    The minister stated that around 4,27,105 students are appearing for the SSLC exam this year. The minister stated that the preparations have been completed for 2971 examination centers,

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Education Minister, V Sivankutty said that the preparations for SSLC and Higher Secondary Examinations in the state have been completed. The minister stated that around 4,27,105 students are appearing for the SSLC exam this year. The minister stated that the preparations have been completed for 2971 examination centers, including the distribution of answer sheets and the storage of question papers. The minister added that 536 children are appearing for the exam in Gulf and 285 in Lakshadweep. 

    In the upcoming higher secondary exams, 4,14,151 students for plus one and 4,41,213 for plus two are writing the exam.  Around 27,000 teachers have been appointed for exam duty. The assessment is scheduled to commence on April 1. The results are expected to be declared by the second week of May.

    Sivankutty emphasized the importance of ensuring drinking water availability and affirmed that exam duties would proceed as planned, even amidst the transfer of higher secondary teachers. He assured that there would be no interruptions in teacher service. The minister also stated strict action would be taken if the Higher Secondary Model Examination question paper was leaked. 

    Meanwhile, the minister also stated that admission for first class should be taken at the age of five. The minister emphasized that students are ready for first grade at age five. Despite the government's order setting up the entry age for first grade at six, Kerala decided not to comply, as it did last year.


     

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 3:27 PM IST
