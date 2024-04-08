Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Polling duty officials to receive postal voting forms from today

    District Collector V. Vigneswari stated that the facilities for filling and submitting forms will also be available at the training centers during the second training phase.

    Kerala: Polling duty officials to receive postal voting forms from today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Kottayam: The officials assigned for polling duty in the Lok Sabha elections will receive postal voting forms at various training centers. The distribution will take place from 10 am to 5 pm. The polling officers must present their posting order and Election Identity Card to collect Form 12 for postal vote and Form 12A for registration of vote using an Election Duty Certificate.

    District Collector V. Vigneswari stated that the facilities for filling and submitting forms will also be available at the training centers during the second training phase. On April 26, other officers and subordinates with election duty can submit their 12 and 12A applications at the training centers.

    Training Centers Constituency Wise Below:

    St. Vincent English Medium Higher Secondary School, Pala
    Deva Matha College Kuravilangad
    Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Mannanam
    Satyagraha Memorial Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Vaikom
    CMS College Kottayam
    Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam
    Sacred Heart English Medium Higher​ Secondary School, Changanassery
    St. Dominics H.S.S, Kanjirappally
     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 7-year-old dies after mother sets her on fire in Karunagapally rkn

    Kerala: 7-year-old dies after mother sets her on fire in Karunagapally

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram? rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures anr

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh complaints of MCC violation received through cVIGIL app in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's cVIGIL app receives over 1 lakh poll code violation complaints in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kashmiri parties dump INDI bloc for power; PDP Vs NC in Valley

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kashmiri parties dump INDI bloc for power; PDP Vs NC in Valley

    Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image RKK

    Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

    Supreme Court orders stay on release of board exam results for Class 5,8 and 9 in Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: SC orders stay on release of board exam results for Class 5,8,9 and 11 in Karnataka

    Karnataka Rs 5.6 crore cash, 3kg gold, 103 kg silver seized from jeweller's house gcw

    Karnataka: Rs 5.6 crore cash, 3kg gold, 103 kg silver seized from jeweller's house

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon