Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis

Facing a severe financial crisis, the Kerala police plan to generate revenue by auctioning useless and seized vehicles. Over the past six months, about 1,000 vehicles have become scrap due to a law banning vehicles older than 15 years.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police plan to generate revenue by selling useless vehicles. The Kerala Home Department has instructed to appoint officials to assess the value of these scrap vehicles. Over the past six months, a thousand police vehicles have been deemed useless. Consequently, the state police force is struggling to secure sufficient funds for fuel.

Officials traveling to other states for investigations now have to cover expenses from their own pockets due to a severe financial crisis affecting case investigations. To increase income, the Director General of Police (DGP) has recommended that the government sell all unused police vehicles and vehicles seized in cases.

The recommendation states that there is no legal impediment to auctioning vehicles that do not require court proceedings, and doing so could generate crores in revenue. The number of scrap vehicles in the police department increased after a law was passed preventing vehicles older than 15 years from being on the road. In the last six months alone, there are about 1,000 such vehicles. The Home Department has assigned police officials from the motor transport department to carry out the valuation of these vehicles.

Once the value is determined, the vehicles will be put up for auction. Recently, Vigilance devised a plan to auction off used vehicles, but there was little interest due to the limited market for scrap vehicles. It remains to be seen what will happen when worn-out and rusted police vehicles are put up for sale.



