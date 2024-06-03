Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis

    Facing a severe financial crisis, the Kerala police plan to generate revenue by auctioning useless and seized vehicles. Over the past six months, about 1,000 vehicles have become scrap due to a law banning vehicles older than 15 years.
     

    Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police plan to generate revenue by selling useless vehicles. The Kerala Home Department has instructed to appoint officials to assess the value of these scrap vehicles. Over the past six months, a thousand police vehicles have been deemed useless. Consequently, the state police force is struggling to secure sufficient funds for fuel.

    Officials traveling to other states for investigations now have to cover expenses from their own pockets due to a severe financial crisis affecting case investigations. To increase income, the Director General of Police (DGP) has recommended that the government sell all unused police vehicles and vehicles seized in cases.

    The recommendation states that there is no legal impediment to auctioning vehicles that do not require court proceedings, and doing so could generate crores in revenue. The number of scrap vehicles in the police department increased after a law was passed preventing vehicles older than 15 years from being on the road. In the last six months alone, there are about 1,000 such vehicles. The Home Department has assigned police officials from the motor transport department to carry out the valuation of these vehicles.
    Once the value is determined, the vehicles will be put up for auction. Recently, Vigilance devised a plan to auction off used vehicles, but there was little interest due to the limited market for scrap vehicles. It remains to be seen what will happen when worn-out and rusted police vehicles are put up for sale.
     

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE vkp

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024 announced: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Kerala voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Exit Polls Updates: BJP likely to open account; UDF to win big

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place anr

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place

    Kerala: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Thrissur

    Kerala: Organ trade ringleader arrested from Hyderabad; Brought to Aluva for interrogation anr

    Kerala: Organ trade ringleader arrested from Hyderabad; Brought to Aluva for interrogation

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Delhi gets heatwave alert for next 3 days, read this vkp

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Delhi gets heatwave alert for next 3 days, read this

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations snt

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations

    7 reasons litchi can be your summer weight loss fruit RKK

    7 reasons litchi can be your summer weight loss fruit

    encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama on June 3 2024 anr

    Two terrorists suspected to be trapped as encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque vkp

    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon