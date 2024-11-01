Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites

New Delhi: On the occasion of Kerala Piravi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent warm wishes in Malayalam, highlighting the state’s enchanting landscape, rich traditions, and diligent populace. Translating his post to English, he remarked, "Kerala Piravi wishes! This state is known for its mesmerizing landscape, vibrant traditions, and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark across the globe in various fields. May the people of the state continue to progress in the years to come."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conveyed his greetings, emphasizing the importance of honouring the legacy of those who fought for a united Kerala. He stated, "Let us take on the challenges of the new era and make Kerala's glory even more radiant."

"68 years have passed since the formation of the state of Kerala. During this period, we have been able to achieve many achievements. Kerala, which has always embraced the values of democracy, secularism, and social justice, has grown into a model for the entire country in terms of living standards and public welfare. Kerala's achievements in various fields, including health and education, have gained worldwide attention.

We have built all these achievements on the foundation laid by the national movement and the renaissance movement. The current circumstances, where communal political forces are trying to weaken it, increase the relevance of this Kerala Piravi Day celebration. This is an occasion for everyone to understand and incorporate into their lives the great cultural heritage of modern Kerala and the long history it has given us.

Let us ensure that the efforts of our ancestors who fought for a united Kerala do not go in vain. Let us take on the challenges of the new era and make Kerala's glory even more radiant. May we be able to embrace humanity beyond caste, religion, and regional differences and move forward hand in hand. I extend my heartfelt Kerala Piravi wishes to everyone," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

