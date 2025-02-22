Kerala secretariat has more staff than needed, additional posts add to government's expenses; Report

The AG report has exposed overstaffing in the Kerala State Secretariat, with 705 excess appointments beyond the sanctioned posts. The report highlights irregular recruitment practices, leading to financial losses for the government.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Accountant General report has revealed that the Kerala State Secretariat has appointed more officials than the sanctioned number of posts, creating over 700 additional positions. Asianet News has obtained a copy of the audit report conducted by the Public Administration Department, which suggests that key positions within the administrative headquarters are being allocated arbitrarily to individuals favored by the government.

According to the report, 92 officials are serving as Additional Secretaries, despite only 53 sanctioned posts. Similarly, 71 Joint Secretaries have been appointed, exceeding the approved 38 positions. The Deputy Secretary count stands at 63, while only 49 positions were authorized. At the Under Secretary level, there are 172 appointments, whereas only 136 posts were sanctioned. In higher administrative ranks alone, 122 excess appointments have been identified. Additionally, 372 unauthorized positions exist at entry and mid-levels, bringing the total number of excess appointments in the secretariat to 705, as per the CAG’s findings.

When officials from various departments are sent on deputation, their positions are temporarily filled by junior employees through promotions. However, even after the deputed officials return, these additional positions remain in place, leading to a continued increase in sanctioned posts. According to accountant general report, this practice results in significant financial losses for the government in terms of salaries and benefits.

The Senthil Committee, which was appointed to study the restructuring of the Secretariat staff, had recommended that 220 Office Assistant posts be deemed unnecessary and eliminated. However, despite this decision, 744 individuals continue to hold these positions. Additionally, with the introduction of the e-office system, the role of Computer Assistants has become redundant. While the Administrative Reforms Department suggested that only 204 personnel were needed instead of the existing 448 posts, 415 employees are still occupying these positions.

