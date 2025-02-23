Preventing Youth Suicide: Parenting Tips for Children's Mental Health

Parenting Tips : How to prevent suicidal thoughts among students? What parents should do can be seen in this post.



Maharashtra ranks first in the number of student suicides in our country. Tamil Nadu is said to be in the second place. This information is based on the data released in 2022. According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, 13 thousand 444 students committed suicide in our country in 2022. Almost 1416 of them are from Tamil Nadu. The common reason for this situation is education and education-related parental pressure.

Suicidal thoughts among students

Student suicides are happening frequently in Tamil Nadu. Children are taking wrong decisions because they are heartbroken by parents scolding, beating, and disciplining them. Such unfortunate events continue to happen even when general exams, medical studies, engineering college exams, and NEET exam results are released. Pressure for marks, body shaming, and stress caused by relationship problems also push students to suicide. In such a situation, let's see in this post how to raise children with confidence to face problems.

Student's mindset:

You cannot say that your children will be the same outside as they are at home. They may be hurt individually at school or college. There may be pain due to exam stress. Friends may be heartbroken by body shaming. They may be saddened by feeling inferior in front of friends because of their economic situation. Thus, their mindset is likely to be affected by external factors in different ways. It is important for parents to understand this. "You should study the same course that everyone else is studying" Parents putting pressure on children will make them regret it in the future as well. You should ask them what they want. They should be a guide to them. Parents should not interfere in everything from studies to clothes without knowing the children's wishes. Read this too: Want your child to be interested in studies? Super '5' Tips!

Exam stress:

Do not push children to the point where they fear how their parents will behave if they do not get high marks. As a parent, you should be supportive so that studies become a confidence-boosting thing for them rather than causing them stress. A school child faces a lot of exam stress at the age of 13. On the one hand, there are parents who scold if they don't get good marks, and on the other hand, there are children who are worried that they should not cheat their parents by not getting good marks. Thus, most children spend most of their student days in tension about exams. This is what leads them to suicide.

What should parents do?

Parents should create an environment for children to talk to them openly. There should be a relationship between the parent and the child to the extent that they can come to them after school or college and share about the day without any fear or anxiety. Parents should give that confidence. In particular, do not point out the things that children share with you. This will reduce trust in you. Listen carefully to what the children say. Point out their mistakes. When they get discouraged when their exam scores drop, reassure them that you are there to support them. Give them the confidence that you will love them even if they fail the exam. Surely they will come to you with any problem. They will not seek death.

