Kerala: Olympian K M Beenamol's sister among three killed after jeep loses control, falls into gorge in Idukki

Three people, including Olympian K.M. Beenamol’s sister, were killed in a tragic accident at Panniyarkutty in Kerala's Idukki after their jeep plunged into a 100-foot gorge. 
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Idukki: Three people, including the sister of Olympian K.M. Beenamol, lost their lives after a jeep plunged into a gorge at Panniyarkutty in Idukki on Friday night. The victims have been identified as Boss (55), his wife Reena (48) from Idayodi, Panniyarkutty, and Abraham (50). According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall into a 100-foot-deep gorge.

Reena was the sister of K.M. Beenamol, while Abraham was the father-in-law of K.M. Binu, her brother. The tragedy took place around 10:30 PM near the new bridge at Panniyarkutty. Boss and Reena, who lived close to the bridge, were on their way home after visiting relatives in Mullakkanam. 

K.M. Beenamol was relatively unknown until the 2000 Summer Olympics when she became the third Indian woman to qualify for an Olympic semi-final after P.T. Usha and Shiny Wilson. Beenamol later won gold medals in the 800m event and the women's 4 × 400m relay at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

The vehicle veered off course near Panniyarkutty Church and crashed into the gorge. The accident spot is known for its steep incline and narrow roads, making it a dangerous stretch for motorists.

Local residents and fire force personnel conducted the rescue operation. The three injured individuals were immediately taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital, however, Boss and Reena succumbed to their injuries en route. Abraham, who was undergoing treatment, passed away in the early hours of the morning. The bodies have been kept at Adimali Taluk Hospital.

In a separate incident, a fatal road accident occurred at Karimbanippadi near Kattappana in Idukki, claiming the life of Robin Joseph (38), a resident of Vallakkadavu Thannippara. The accident happened when his car collided with a crash barrier and veered off the road. Robin was on his way back to Vallakkadavu from Kattappana when the mishap took place late at night.

