Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels

The problem of hair loss is increasing rapidly even in young people. Therefore, people under the age of 30 are also becoming victims of baldness. Generally, lifestyle and dietary disturbances have been considered the main reason for increasing hair problems. Are you also suffering from this problem?

Hair loss in men has been a significant issue for decades now. Recently a team of experts has found a surprising connection between sugar drinks and male pattern hair loss. Let us tell you that male pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia) is the most common type of hair loss in men.

To understand the rapidly increasing hair problem around the world, health experts recently conducted a study in which many big revelations have been made. Experts said if your routine and diet are disturbed, then not only can it lead to the risk of many types of chronic diseases, but it also starts affecting the health of the hair.

The most important thing is that if you are also fond of soda, energy drinks, packed juices or other sweet beverages, then be careful, this habit can make you bald at an early age.

Relation between sugar drinks and male pattern hair loss:

During the study, a team of experts has found a surprising connection between sugar drinks and male pattern hair loss. Let us tell you that male pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia) is the most common type of hair loss in men. In this, hair starts decreasing rapidly, mainly in the front or crown part.

Experts say, genetics is definitely a risk factor for hair loss at a young age, but consumption of sweet beverages can increase this risk even more.

What do experts say?

Researchers at Beijing-based Tsinghua University found that men who consume more sugary beverages are almost twice as likely to suffer from hair loss as other men. More than a thousand men whose average age was 27 years were surveyed about their diet, lifestyle and mental health.

More than half of the participants (57.6 percent) complained of hair loss. Most of these people were seen to have the habit of drinking sugary drinks. Most people were drinking up to 4.3 liters of sweet beverages every week.

Why are sugar drinks so harmful?

Health experts said that consuming sugary drinks can be harmful to your health in many ways. Sweet beverages can promote hair loss by causing inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and nutrient deficiency in the body. Inflammation causes damage to hair follicles, which can be harmful for you in many ways.

Sweet beverages also cause insulin resistance, due to which the essential hormones that are necessary for healthy hair growth start getting disrupted.

What to do to keep hair healthy?

Health experts say, if you are also worried about hair fall, then reducing the consumption of sweet beverages can be beneficial for you. Many studies also highlight that hair can be kept healthy by improving diet and lifestyle.

Consume water, herbal tea, or natural fruit juice instead of soda and energy drinks.

Consume more vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats to promote hair growth.

Anxiety-stress conditions are considered to be associated with hair loss, so meditation-exercise and proper sleep are important.

