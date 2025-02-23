Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels

The problem of hair loss is increasing rapidly even in young people. Therefore, people under the age of 30 are also becoming victims of baldness. Generally, lifestyle and dietary disturbances have been considered the main reason for increasing hair problems. Are you also suffering from this problem?

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 8:04 AM IST

Hair loss in men has been a significant issue for decades now. Recently a team of experts has found a surprising connection between sugar drinks and male pattern hair loss. Let us tell you that male pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia) is the most common type of hair loss in men.

To understand the rapidly increasing hair problem around the world, health experts recently conducted a study in which many big revelations have been made. Experts said if your routine and diet are disturbed, then not only can it lead to the risk of many types of chronic diseases, but it also starts affecting the health of the hair.

The most important thing is that if you are also fond of soda, energy drinks, packed juices or other sweet beverages, then be careful, this habit can make you bald at an early age.

Relation between sugar drinks and male pattern hair loss:

During the study, a team of experts has found a surprising connection between sugar drinks and male pattern hair loss. Let us tell you that male pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia) is the most common type of hair loss in men. In this, hair starts decreasing rapidly, mainly in the front or crown part.

Experts say, genetics is definitely a risk factor for hair loss at a young age, but consumption of sweet beverages can increase this risk even more.

What do experts say?

Researchers at Beijing-based Tsinghua University found that men who consume more sugary beverages are almost twice as likely to suffer from hair loss as other men. More than a thousand men whose average age was 27 years were surveyed about their diet, lifestyle and mental health.

More than half of the participants (57.6 percent) complained of hair loss. Most of these people were seen to have the habit of drinking sugary drinks. Most people were drinking up to 4.3 liters of sweet beverages every week.

Why are sugar drinks so harmful?

Health experts said that consuming sugary drinks can be harmful to your health in many ways. Sweet beverages can promote hair loss by causing inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and nutrient deficiency in the body. Inflammation causes damage to hair follicles, which can be harmful for you in many ways.

Sweet beverages also cause insulin resistance, due to which the essential hormones that are necessary for healthy hair growth start getting disrupted.

ALSO READ: FAFO Parenting: trending controversial approach explained, Is it good or bad?

What to do to keep hair healthy?

Health experts say, if you are also worried about hair fall, then reducing the consumption of sweet beverages can be beneficial for you. Many studies also highlight that hair can be kept healthy by improving diet and lifestyle.

Consume water, herbal tea, or natural fruit juice instead of soda and energy drinks.

Consume more vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats to promote hair growth.

Anxiety-stress conditions are considered to be associated with hair loss, so meditation-exercise and proper sleep are important.

ALSO READ: Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information MEG

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information

Mood Swings and Hair Loss: Lesser known effects of Vitamin D deficiency MEG

Mood Swings and Hair Loss: Lesser known effects of Vitamin D deficiency

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country MEG

Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country

Avocado health benefits: Benefits of celebrity-approved food item MEG

Avocado health benefits: Benefits of celebrity-approved food item

Recent Stories

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act' shk

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act'

Telanana Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel AJR

Telangana: Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel

Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto February 23 2025 AJR

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 23: CM Yogi lays foundation for biopolymer plant

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon