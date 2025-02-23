Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

Tripti Dimri is a well known Bollywood actress. she is most popularly known as the National Crush since the release of her film 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. Her recent films are Bhool Bulaiyaa, Bad Newzz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. As this actress turn 31, Let's have a look at the networth of this actress. 
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

Early Career and Breakthrough:

Tripti Dimri started working in the film industry in 2017 with "Poster Boys" and gained great appreciation and recognition with her lead role in "Laila Majnu" in 2018. Her later performances in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) further portrayed her as a talented actress.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Net Worth Estimate:

As of 2024, Tripti Dimri's net worth is estimated to be between INR 20-30 crore. Her primary source of income is her successful film career and various brand endorsements.
 

article_image3

Income from Films:

Tripti Dimri gets paid approximately around INR 40-50 lakh per movie. Her role in the latest sensation, "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor that got her great recognition and increased her remuneration. 
 

article_image4

Brand Endorsements:

Her income apart from films comes from endorsements. Tripti earns a substantial amount from brand endorsements, around INR 60-90K for a single brand post on her Instagram account to promote the brand.
 

article_image5

Luxurious House:

Tripti recently bought a luxurious residence in Bandra, Mumbai, worth around INR 14 crore. The house is located in one of the poshest areas in Mumbai, where it is the home to several Bollywood stars.
 

article_image6

Car Collection:

Tripti Dimri has a white Porsche Cayenne SUV worth INR 1.36 crore, she customized into an olive green shade of her choice. She also bought a Renault Duster for her collection of cars.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels MEG

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information MEG

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information

Mood Swings and Hair Loss: Lesser known effects of Vitamin D deficiency MEG

Mood Swings and Hair Loss: Lesser known effects of Vitamin D deficiency

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country MEG

Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country

Recent Stories

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act' shk

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act'

Telanana Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel AJR

Telangana: Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto February 23 2025 AJR

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 23: CM Yogi lays foundation for biopolymer plant

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels MEG

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon