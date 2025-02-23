Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

Tripti Dimri is a well known Bollywood actress. she is most popularly known as the National Crush since the release of her film 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. Her recent films are Bhool Bulaiyaa, Bad Newzz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. As this actress turn 31, Let's have a look at the networth of this actress.



Early Career and Breakthrough:

Tripti Dimri started working in the film industry in 2017 with "Poster Boys" and gained great appreciation and recognition with her lead role in "Laila Majnu" in 2018. Her later performances in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) further portrayed her as a talented actress.



Net Worth Estimate:

As of 2024, Tripti Dimri's net worth is estimated to be between INR 20-30 crore. Her primary source of income is her successful film career and various brand endorsements.



Income from Films:

Tripti Dimri gets paid approximately around INR 40-50 lakh per movie. Her role in the latest sensation, "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor that got her great recognition and increased her remuneration.



Brand Endorsements:

Her income apart from films comes from endorsements. Tripti earns a substantial amount from brand endorsements, around INR 60-90K for a single brand post on her Instagram account to promote the brand.



Luxurious House:

Tripti recently bought a luxurious residence in Bandra, Mumbai, worth around INR 14 crore. The house is located in one of the poshest areas in Mumbai, where it is the home to several Bollywood stars.



Car Collection:

Tripti Dimri has a white Porsche Cayenne SUV worth INR 1.36 crore, she customized into an olive green shade of her choice. She also bought a Renault Duster for her collection of cars.



