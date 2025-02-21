Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment

An injured elephant in Athirappilly, Kerala, succumbed to a deep wound infection despite treatment, with maggots found in the wound and visible head bones.

Thrissur: Despite efforts to save it, an elephant in critical condition due to a head injury in Athirappilly has tragically passed away. The elephant, which had been tranquilized and treated in Kodanad, succumbed to the injury after a deep wound infection spread from its head to its trunk. During an examination yesterday, maggots were removed from the wound.

The infection, which had reached the trunk, made it difficult for the elephant to breathe, ultimately leading to its death. The severity of the wound was evident as the bones in the elephant's head were visible through the hole.

The elephant was tranquilized in Athirappilly on Wednesday morning and transported to Kodanad for further treatment. Though it had been treated previously on January 24th, the forest department decided to move the elephant to Kodanad after its condition worsened. Videos of the struggling elephant roaming around Athirappilly sparked an outcry on social media, following which the authorities made a second intervention.

The animal was captured with the assistance of Kumki elephants. Doctors had initially given the elephant only a 30 percent chance of survival.

