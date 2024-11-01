Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) celebrated Kerala Piravi day at its Kochi office, marking its first public event since the Hema Committee report controversy. Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed optimism about AMMA's future, announcing a new committee formation and efforts to bring back resigned members, including Mohanlal.

Kochi: In the first public event following the controversies surrounding the Hema Committee report, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held Kerala Piravi day celebrations at its office in Kochi. The event featured a family gathering attended by several prominent actors, including Mammootty.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi was present at the celebrations and expressed optimism about AMMA's future. He announced that a new committee would be formed soon and shared that he had discussions with Mohanlal regarding this initiative. Gopi emphasized his commitment to reviving the association, stating that everyone will be brought back.

Meanwhile, actor Vinu Mohan said that AMMA remains active, with daily operations continuing smoothly. He confirmed that discussions regarding the new committee are ongoing, and a suitable decision will be reached shortly.

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty noted that Suresh Gopi affectionately mentioned he would work to persuade members of the resigned committee to return.

The backdrop to this event includes the resignation of AMMA General Secretary Siddique and the entire executive committee, including Mohanlal, following allegations raised in the Hema Committee report. This committee was appointed to investigate issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, leading to heightened scrutiny and the subsequent resignation of key figures in AMMA.

