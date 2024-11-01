Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) celebrated Kerala Piravi day at its Kochi office, marking its first public event since the Hema Committee report controversy. Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed optimism about AMMA's future, announcing a new committee formation and efforts to bring back resigned members, including Mohanlal. 

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Kochi: In the first public event following the controversies surrounding the Hema Committee report, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held Kerala Piravi day celebrations at its office in Kochi. The event featured a family gathering attended by several prominent actors, including Mammootty.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie

Union Minister Suresh Gopi was present at the celebrations and expressed optimism about AMMA's future. He announced that a new committee would be formed soon and shared that he had discussions with Mohanlal regarding this initiative. Gopi emphasized his commitment to reviving the association, stating that everyone will be brought back.

Meanwhile, actor Vinu Mohan said that AMMA remains active, with daily operations continuing smoothly. He confirmed that discussions regarding the new committee are ongoing, and a suitable decision will be reached shortly.

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty noted that Suresh Gopi affectionately mentioned he would work to persuade members of the resigned committee to return.

The backdrop to this event includes the resignation of AMMA General Secretary Siddique and the entire executive committee, including Mohanlal, following allegations raised in the Hema Committee report. This committee was appointed to investigate issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, leading to heightened scrutiny and the subsequent resignation of key figures in AMMA.

Also Read: Singham Again REVIEW: Fans react to Ajay Devgns' action movie and Salman Khan's cameo

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mission Chulbul Singham: Salman Khan joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe RBA

Mission Chulbul Singham: Salman Khan joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Aishwarya Rai honeymoon story: Actress was SHOCKED when someone called her THIS... RBA

Aishwarya Rai honeymoon story: Actress was SHOCKED when someone called her THIS...

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun are jailed; get authority over ration RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun are jailed; get authority over ration

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Is Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's film a blockbuster? Read audience reactions RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Is Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's film a blockbuster? Read audience reactions

Singham Again REVIEW: Fans react to Ajay Devgns' action movie and Salman Khan's cameo RBA

Singham Again REVIEW: Fans react to Ajay Devgns' action movie and Salman Khan's cameo

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon