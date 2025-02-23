UGC NET December Result Announced: Follow these steps to download the score card

UGC NET December 2024: NTA has announced the UGC NET December exam results, conducted in January. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official websites using their application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 8:07 AM IST

NTA UGC NET December Exam Result 2024

1- nta.ac.in
2- ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Exam Result: details you need

To download UGC NET December Result 2024, candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth and captcha code. After this, the result will be displayed on the screen.

UGC NET December exam: Steps to follow

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the UGC NET December 2024 scorecard download link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials like application and date of birth.
Step 4: Submit the details to view and download the result
Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference. 

UGC NET December Exam Dates 

The UGC NET December exam was conducted from January 3 to 27. The last paper of the exam was held on January 27, 2025. According to a report, more than 6 lakh candidates appeared in this exam. The provisional answer key was released on January 31. Candidates could register a challenge till February 3, 2025. 

UGC NET December candidates 

A total of 11,21,225 candidates had registered for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. According to a report, 6,35,587 female students had registered for the exam, while the number of men was 4,85,579 and 59 third gender candidates had applied for this exam. Therefore, a total of 9,08,580 candidates (81 percent) appeared in the examination

