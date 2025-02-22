Rahul Gandhi dismisses Shashi Tharoor's concerns over party role, state politics: Reports

The AICC appears unwilling to adopt a diplomatic approach toward Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, as Rahul Gandhi reportedly refused to address his grievances during a recent discussion.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appears reluctant to take a conciliatory approach toward Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Despite engaging in discussions with a discontented Tharoor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly refused to acknowledge or act upon his concerns and suggestions. Sources suggest that the AICC is no longer willing to adopt a lenient stance on Tharoor.

Tharoor had sought clarity from Rahul regarding his role within the party. During their recent meeting in Delhi, he conveyed his frustration over being sidelined. However, it is understood that Tharoor left the discussion dissatisfied, as Rahul was unwilling to offer any concrete assurances.

The AICC was reportedly displeased with Shashi Tharoor for straying from the party’s official stance on key issues, including the Prime Minister’s visit to the US and his meeting with then-US President Donald Trump. Additionally, a recent article in which Tharoor praised the industrial growth under the LDF government has caused unrest within the Kerala Congress.

Sources indicate that Tharoor is unwilling to fully align with the party’s position, as he believes he is not receiving the recognition he deserves. During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, he is said to have voiced strong dissatisfaction over his removal from the leadership of the All India Professional Congress, an organization he had founded.

Tharoor also raised concerns about being sidelined in Parliament, particularly during key debates where he is consistently denied speaking opportunities. He conveyed to Rahul that he is fully capable of taking on a leadership role for the party in Parliament. However, he refrained from objecting when Rahul was appointed as the Parliamentary Party leader.

Tharoor also sought clarification from Rahul on whether the party wanted him to shift his focus to state politics. However, Rahul remained noncommittal and did not provide a direct response. Tharoor further inquired about his potential role if the AICC had such plans for him. In response, Rahul asserted that the Congress does not follow the tradition of announcing a chief ministerial candidate before elections.

Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data

