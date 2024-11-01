Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH)

A Malayali family in Bengaluru was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants, injuring a 5-year-old child who required 3 stitches. 

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Bengaluru: A Malayali family was attacked in Bengaluru, resulting in a head injury to a five-year-old child. The incident involved Anoop George, an IT professional, and his family, and occurred while they were returning home from Diwali shopping.

Also Read: Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row

The attack took place near Amrita College in Kasavanahalli around 9:30 PM two days ago. Assailants on a motorcycle attempted to block their car. When Anoop tried to drive away, the attackers smashed the car window with a stone, injuring the child inside. The child was promptly taken to the hospital, where he received three stitches for his injury.

Anoop shared a video of the incident on social media, tagging the police, which led to the swift registration of a case. Law enforcement quickly identified the attackers using the footage provided.

One suspect, identified as Murthy from Parappana Agrahara, has been arrested. The police are still searching for another individual involved in the attack. Murthy reportedly claimed that he attacked the family because their car grazed his motorcycle and didn't stop.

Also Read: BJP's ex-secretary Satheesh claims to have evidence of Kodakara hawala case, assures cooperation with police

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali vkp

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says more BJP MLAs will join Congress after by elections vkp

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says more BJP MLAs will join Congress after by-elections

Waqf property dispute Riots turn violent in Karnataka Haveri 6 injured vkp

Waqf property dispute: Riots turn violent in Karnataka's Haveri, 6 injured (WATCH)

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon