Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH)

Bengaluru: A Malayali family was attacked in Bengaluru, resulting in a head injury to a five-year-old child. The incident involved Anoop George, an IT professional, and his family, and occurred while they were returning home from Diwali shopping.

The attack took place near Amrita College in Kasavanahalli around 9:30 PM two days ago. Assailants on a motorcycle attempted to block their car. When Anoop tried to drive away, the attackers smashed the car window with a stone, injuring the child inside. The child was promptly taken to the hospital, where he received three stitches for his injury.

Anoop shared a video of the incident on social media, tagging the police, which led to the swift registration of a case. Law enforcement quickly identified the attackers using the footage provided.

One suspect, identified as Murthy from Parappana Agrahara, has been arrested. The police are still searching for another individual involved in the attack. Murthy reportedly claimed that he attacked the family because their car grazed his motorcycle and didn't stop.

