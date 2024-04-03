Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Passenger pushes TTE to death from train in Thrissur; Eyewitnesses reveal shocking details

    The eyewitnesses explained that the TTE had asked the accused to pay a fine for not having a ticket, leading to a verbal altercation during which the accused insulted the TTE and his family in Hindi. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    Thrissur: A ticket traveling examiner (TTE) lost his life after being pushed from a running train by a passenger in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as K Vinod. The accused Rajanikanth, a differently-abled migrant worker took the life of the TTE last night.

    The incident happened at Vellappaya, between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery railway stations. The accused who did not have a ticket argued with the TTE and asked him to get down in the next station.

    The eyewitnesses stated that the accused verbally abused the TTE. The witness described the attack as sudden and unexpected, leaving everyone terrified. One of the eyewitnesses further explained that the TTE had asked the accused to pay a fine for not having a ticket, leading to a verbal altercation during which the accused insulted the TTE and his family in Hindi. 

    The accused boarded the train fully drunk. The TTE called the police and informed them about the incident. The accused went to TTE and kicked him from back. The victim fell from the train and died. One of the eyewitnesses went to another compartment and informed another TTE about the incident. Later, the accused was arrested by the police. The body of the TTE was shifted to Thrissur Medical College.

    The Park Resident Hotel director Goerge, where the accused worked earlier, revealed that Rajinikanth had been terminated from his job due to heavy drinking in recent days. He has been unemployed at the hotel for over two months without any prior issues.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 8:35 AM IST
