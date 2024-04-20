Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Over 20,000 ducks culled in Alappuzha over H5N1 bird flu

    In Alappuzha, more than 20,000 ducks were culled in the bird flu-affected panchayats of Edathua and Cheruthana. Eight Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) formed by the Animal Husbandry Department completed the culling process by evening. The carcasses were disposed of by burning them using a mixture of kerosene and sugar.
     

    Kerala: Over 20000 ducks culled in Alappuzha over H5N1 bird flu anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Alappuzha: Following the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu, more than 20,000 ducks were culled in the panchayats of Edathua and Cheruthana in Alappuzha on Friday (April 19). This decision was made during a meeting chaired by the District Collector, which included departmental officials and representatives from the affected panchayats. The measures aim to contain the spread of the disease and safeguard public health.

    Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department reported that eight Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were established under the department, and they completed the culling operation by evening. The carcasses were disposed of by burning them using a mixture of kerosene and sugar, as stated by the officials.

    The district administration has declared the areas in the two panchayats as flu-affected and banned the transportation of birds from there to other places in the district. The sale of eggs, feeds, and manure of ducks, chickens and other birds has been banned for two weeks.

    Ducks in these areas have been experiencing a significant number of deaths over the past week, prompting authorities to take swift action. Samples taken from affected ducks were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing, and all samples tested positive for the disease.

    What is the H5N1 virus?

    H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that primarily affects birds, particularly poultry such as chickens and ducks. It is highly pathogenic, meaning it can cause severe illness and high mortality rates in infected birds. H5N1 is one of several subtypes of the influenza A virus, and it can also infect other animals and occasionally humans.

    Direct contact with infected birds, their droppings, or contaminated surfaces are ways of spreading the virus. The infection has not yet been easily transmitted to humans, but when it does, the fatality rate can be as high as 60 percent.
     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman attacked for backing out of marriage in Alappuzha; accused arrested anr

    Kerala: Woman attacked for backing out of marriage in Alappuzha; accused arrested

    Kerala: Election officials walk 18 kms to register vote of 92-year-old man in Idukki; READ anr

    Kerala: Election officials walk 18 kms to register vote of 92-year-old man in Idukki; READ

    Kerala: KSRTC to deploy Nava Kerala Sadas luxury bus on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route anr

    Kerala: KSRTC to deploy Nava Kerala Sadas luxury bus on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route

    Kerala: Keltron halts AI camera fine notices due to lack of funds for printing challans anr

    Kerala: Keltron halts AI camera fine notices due to lack of funds for printing challans

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-650 April 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-650 April 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal: Clashes erupt in Chandpur after teacher refers to Sheikh Shahjahan as 'criminal' (WATCH) snt

    West Bengal: Clashes erupt in Chandpur after teacher refers to Sheikh Shahjahan as 'criminal' (WATCH)

    Tech giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro see combined headcount drop of 64,000 in FY24 vkp

    Tech giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro see combined headcount drop of 64,000 in FY24

    Kerala: Woman attacked for backing out of marriage in Alappuzha; accused arrested anr

    Kerala: Woman attacked for backing out of marriage in Alappuzha; accused arrested

    This is a business, not a place to...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai has THIS warning for all employees gcw

    'This is a business, not a place to...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai has THIS warning for all employees

    Pavi Caretaker trailer: Dileep turns watchman for Vineeth Kumar's next with five female leads; Deets inside RBA

    'Pavi Caretaker' trailer: Dileep turns watchman for Vineeth Kumar's next with five female leads; Deets inside

    Recent Videos

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon