    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing

    The newborn baby who was hurled outside an apartment in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar will be cremated today by the police. The accused woman is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 6, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Kochi: The newborn baby who was killed by his mother and hurled from a Panampilly Nagar apartment will be cremated on Monday (May 6) under police supervision. The 23-year-old woman has given the police the permission they need to cremate the body. The police will receive the dead body kept at the Kochi Medical College Mortuary and complete the process. 

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation

    The young woman is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Last Saturday, the police visited the hospital to obtain her statement, but her health condition prevented her from providing any information.

    Authorities have submitted the child's blood sample for DNA analysis. The police will send the baby's DNA sample collected during the post-mortem yesterday for scientific testing. The accused woman's statement will be recorded once she has recovered from her current health emergency.

    The infant, a male child, was thrown out onto the road from the woman's flat on the fifth floor of an apartment complex. The woman's arrest was recorded on Friday (May 03) evening.

    The accused woman has been charged under IPC Section 302, which pertains to punishment for murder. The woman told the police that she killed the baby by strangulation. The woman informed the police that when her mother knocked on the door at 8 am, she panicked. She then wrapped the baby in a blanket and a parcel cover from Amazon and hurled the child outside the flat. Additionally, the woman stated to the police that she attempted suicide in a state of panic. The body was noticed by sanitation workers in the city. 

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
