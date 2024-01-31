Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala news LIVE: PC George likely to accept BJP membership today

    Kerala News LIVE: The leader of Kerala Janapaksham, PC George, held discussions with the central leadership about accepting the membership of BJP.

    kerala news live 31 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 8:13 AM IST

    9:31 am: PG Manu surrendered before Ernakulam police over sexual harassment case

    Former government pleader PG Manu, who is accused in the rape case of the complainant, has surrendered to the police. Manu surrendered before Ernakulam Putankurish Police at 8 am today. His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court and the Supreme Court earlier.

    9:09 am: Gang arrested for extorting money from 59-year-old in Kasaragod

    A honeytrap gang was arrested for extorting money from a 59-year-old in Kasaragod. The Melparamb police arrested seven people, including a couple. He was taken to Mangaluru and threatened by taking nude pictures. Five lakh rupees were extorted from a native of Mangad. The complainant continued to threaten and complain when he demanded more money.

    8:39 am: Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case:  Police to submit the second charge sheet against 20 people soon

    Alappuzha: The second phase of the charge sheet in the Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case will be submitted soon.  20 accused are in the second phase. The accused have been booked charges including destroying evidence and helping the accused. The police informed that there is a possibility of conspiracy charges against some while preparing the final report. With this, the number of accused will be 35.
     

    8:17 am: Student injured after falling from KSRTC bus in Thodupuzha

    A student was injured after falling from a KSRTC bus in Thodupuzha. Diya Biju, a 9th-class student, was injured. The accident took place when she was returning from school to the Ernakulam Fisheries Institute. She was immediately taken to the nearby private hospital and from there to Idukki Medical College. 

    8:10 am: PC George likely to accept BJP membership today

    The leader of Kerala Janapaksham, PC George, held discussions with the central leadership about accepting the membership of BJP.  Janapasha party leaders, including Shaun George, will take a final decision today on accepting BJP membership. It is likely to accept membership in the padayatra led by K Surendran in Kerala.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
