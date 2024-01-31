Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats

    The water metro service became a hit with 1 million passengers in 6 months. Out of the completion of nine stations, only five are in service.: The services has been delayed despite the completion of stations due to shortage of boats.

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Kochi: The service of the Kochi Water Metro has been delayed despite the completion of stations due to a shortage of boats. The services from Kochi city to the Island regions have not started due to a lack of boats. The service is delayed despite the completion of four stations. The Cochin Shipyard responded that they would hand over the remaining 11 boats by May.

    The water metro service became a hit with 1 million passengers in 6 months. Out of the completion of nine stations, only 5 are in service. The construction of the water metro stations at Chittoor, Mulavukkad, Elur, and Cheranallur is complete; however, the services are delayed.

    The initial setback stemmed from COVID-19, which caused delays in various projects, including the construction of essential infrastructure.  It was agreed that at least 17 boats would be handed over within the last month. However, instead of 23 boats, the shipyard has handed over only 12 so far. The construction of Fort Kochi, Kumbalam, and Willingdon Island
    Water metro stations are also progressing rapidly. The water metro has clarified that the service to Chittoor will be started as soon as the boats are available.

    Cochin Shipyard has responded to concerns over boat delivery delays, stating that one boat will be delivered within the next two months. They also committed to delivering all 23 boats in the first phase by May. The clarification comes after boats were recently handed over from the Cochin Shipyard to Ayodhya. However, Cochin Shipyard refuted claims that the boats intended for the Kochi Water Metro project were among those sent to Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

    Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case rkn

    Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case

    Kerala: Police to submit second charge sheet against 20 accused in Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case rkn

    Kerala: Police to submit second charge sheet against 20 accused in Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case

    kerala news live 31 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala news LIVE: PC George likely to accept BJP membership today

    Kerala: Food Safety Department imposes fine of Rs 47 lakh for stale food solely in Ernakulam district rkn

    Kerala: Food Safety Department imposes fine of Rs 47 lakh for stale food solely in Ernakulam district

    Recent Stories

    Chor Chor Mausere Bhai: BJP's Nishikant Dubey alleges Kejriwal's role in Hemant Soren's escape from Delhi AJR

    'Chor Chor Mausere Bhai': BJP's Nishikant Dubey alleges Kejriwal's role in Hemant Soren's escape from Delhi

    Urfi Javed dresses up in blue unusual outfit; Check out her pictures ATG

    Urfi Javed dresses up in blue unusual outfit; Check out her pictures

    Israel job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far snt

    Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

    Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know ATG

    'Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both vkp

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon