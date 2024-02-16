Kerala News LIVE: Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Exalogic company today

8:08 am: Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Veena Vijayan's Exalogic company today

The Karnataka High Court will pass an interim order on a petition filed by Exalogic Company seeking to quash the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna will pass the interim judgment today at 2.30 pm. One of the company's promoters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, is the main accused.