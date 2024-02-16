Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Exalogic company today

    Kerala News LIVE: Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Veena Vijayan's Exalogic company today

    Kerala news live 16 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 8:12 AM IST

    8:08 am: Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Veena Vijayan's Exalogic company today

    The Karnataka High Court will pass an interim order on a petition filed by Exalogic Company seeking to quash the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna will pass the interim judgment today at 2.30 pm. One of the company's promoters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, is the main accused.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 8:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: PM Modi to reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 27; third visit in two months anr

    Kerala: PM Modi to reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 27; third visit in two months

    Will SKM's Bharat Bandh affect Kerala on February 16? Know details anr

    Will SKM's Bharat Bandh affect Kerala on February 16? Know details

    Kerala: Forest department clarifies on tiger's death; says cable trap killed the wild cat rkn

    Kerala: Forest department clarifies on tiger's death; says cable trap killed the wild cat

    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability anr

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian opener

    Debunking Food Myths: Don't rinse raw chicken before cooking

    Debunking Food Myths: Don't rinse raw chicken before cooking

    BJP funding grows over 17%, Congress sees 16.27% dip

    BJP funding grows over 17%, Congress sees 16.27% dip

    Explained How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered Indian Farmers

    Explained: How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered India's farmers

    Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day to Kick Day, here is the full List of 7 anti-love days RBA

    Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day to Kick Day, here is the full List of 7 anti-love days

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon