    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report

    Four members of a family from Kollam were found dead inside their home in California on Tuesday( 13 Feb). The police informed that Alice has multiple gunshot wounds and the cause of death of the children will be disclosed only after the post-mortem report.

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    California: Four members of a family from Kollam were found dead inside their home in California on Tuesday( 13 Feb). Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4) were found dead. The initial reports were that the death was caused by inhaling poisonous gas. However, the police confirmed that husband Anand killed his wife and committed suicide and his wife has multiple gunshot wounds. The police also informed that the cause of death of the children will be disclosed only after the post-mortem report.

    Initially, the relatives shared the suspicion that the cause of death was inhalation of poisonous gas from the AC or the heater. However, after the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, it became clear that there was foul play in the deaths.

    Anand and his wife worked in IT jobs, and the couple has been residing in San Mateo County for the last nine years.  Anand is a software engineer and Alice Priyanka is a senior analyst. 

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
