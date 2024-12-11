"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor Balachandra Menon in a 2007 sexual assault case, citing the 17-year delay in filing the complaint and Menon's dignity as a Padma Shri awardee.

Kochi: The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to actor and director Balachandra Menon in connection with a sexual assault case filed by an actress from Aluva. Previously, he was granted interim anticipatory bail until November 21, and the latest bail was granted under the same petition.

According to the complaint filed by the complainant actress, Balachandra Menon sexually assaulted her on the set of the 2007 film 'Dhe Ingottu Nokkiye'. The complaint was registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police and later handed over to a Special Investigation Team.

Balachandra Menon has consistently maintained that the allegations are an attempt to extort money by threatening him. His petition pointed out that the complaint was filed 17 years after the alleged incident, questioning the rationale behind such a delay. Menon argued that this delay strengthens his claim that the case was fabricated. Additionally, he alleged that the complainant had threatened him.

During the hearing, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that Balachandra Menon is a Padma Shri awardee and noted that men, like women, also have dignity and pride. This observation was a key factor in the decision to grant bail.

Currently, 10 separate cases have been registered against Balachandra Menon based on complaints from the same actress.

