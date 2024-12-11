"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor Balachandra Menon in a 2007 sexual assault case, citing the 17-year delay in filing the complaint and Menon's dignity as a Padma Shri awardee.

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

Kochi: The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to actor and director Balachandra Menon in connection with a sexual assault case filed by an actress from Aluva. Previously, he was granted interim anticipatory bail until November 21, and the latest bail was granted under the same petition.  

Also Read: Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

According to the complaint filed by the complainant actress, Balachandra Menon sexually assaulted her on the set of the 2007 film 'Dhe Ingottu Nokkiye'. The complaint was registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police and later handed over to a Special Investigation Team.  

Balachandra Menon has consistently maintained that the allegations are an attempt to extort money by threatening him. His petition pointed out that the complaint was filed 17 years after the alleged incident, questioning the rationale behind such a delay. Menon argued that this delay strengthens his claim that the case was fabricated. Additionally, he alleged that the complainant had threatened him.  

During the hearing, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that Balachandra Menon is a Padma Shri awardee and noted that men, like women, also have dignity and pride. This observation was a key factor in the decision to grant bail.  

Currently, 10 separate cases have been registered against Balachandra Menon based on complaints from the same actress. 

Also Read: 'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes dmn

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur temple anr

'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur

Kerala local body bypoll 2024: LDF faces major setback, loses 3 panchayats; UDF wins big anr

Kerala local body bypoll: LDF faces major setback, loses 3 panchayats; UDF wins big

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-120 December 11 2024 winning ticket prize money first prize rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-120 December 11 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala: Youth alvin dies after being hit by car while filming promotional video on Kozhikode Beach Road; case filed anr

Kerala: Youth dies after being hit by car while filming promotional video on Kozhikode Beach Road; case filed

Recent Stories

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors dmn

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most gcw

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon