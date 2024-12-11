Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

A car crashed into Sree Vinayaka Hotel in Thrissur's Oorakam, causing significant damage. A gas agency delivery boy narrowly escaped serious harm with only minor injuries.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

Thrissur: A dramatic accident occurred in Thrissur's Oorakam when a car crashed into the Sree Vinayaka Hotel in the morning. The incident took place around 9:30 am when the car lost control and struck the front of the hotel, causing significant damage.  

A gas agency delivery boy, who was exiting the hotel at the time, narrowly escaped serious harm. The car hit him before crashing into the reception area, but fortunately, he managed to escape with only minor injuries.  

CCTV footage of the incident captured the sequence of events as an electric car is seen slowing down in front of the hotel, losing control, and colliding with the building. As the car crashed, it filled with smoke, leading to panic among those nearby.  

CCTV footage:
 


