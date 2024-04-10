Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins

    The police concluded that the mother committed suicide after strangling the children to death. The police have started a detailed investigation into the incident. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Kasaragod: A mother and her two children were found dead inside the house in Kasaragod on Wednesday( April 10). The deceased was identified as Sajana(32), her sons Gautham(8) and Tejas(4). The deaths of Sajna and the children have sent shockwaves to the locals and neighbors.

    The police concluded that the mother committed suicide after strangling the children to death. The father-in-law who was working near the home, did not see the kids and Sajana after returning home. Upon searching, their body was found on the upper floor of the house.

    The bodies of both the children were found in the bedroom. The children were strangled on a bed and Sajna's body was found hanging with a shawl. The preliminary conclusion is that Sajna committed suicide by killing her children due to a family problem.

    The deceased Sajna was a UD clerk in Peringome Panchayat. Her husband Ranjith is an engineer at the KSEB office. The Cheemeni police reached the spot after getting the information and completed the inquest process. The police are examining Sajna's diary for further details. The police have started a detailed investigation into the incident. 

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
