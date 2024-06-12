Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: MoS Suresh Gopi visits former CM E K Nayanar's house in Kannur

    After assuming the charge of Minister of State, Suresh Gopi made his first visit to Kerala's Kozhikode and Kannur on Wednesday (June 12). In Kannur, he visited late CPM stalwart and former Chief Minister E K Nayanar's house and met his wife Sarada.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Kannur: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi, in his first visit to Kerala after assuming office, visited the house of CPM leader and former chief minister E K Nayanar at Kalliasseri in Kannur on Wednesday (June 12).

    Before his visit, Nayanar's wife, Sarada, told Asianet News, "This is not the first time that Suresh Gopi is coming to our house. He has made several visits here whenever he comes to Kannur. If he arrives in the morning, he calls me up and says he will come for breakfast. The same goes for lunch."

    She added, "I first saw Suresh Gopi long ago at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College when Sakhavu (Nayanar) was there. Later, a nurse approached me and mentioned that Suresh Gopi frequently inquires at the hospital about poor children who need financial assistance for heart surgeries. I was genuinely surprised and impressed to learn that such kind-hearted people exist."

    Earlier today, Suresh Gopi visited Tali Mahadeva Shiva Kshetram in Kozhikode.  Later, speaking to reporters, he said he has a lot of connections with people and temples, and he has taken all that into account. 

    "People from all walks of life supported me. I cannot cut all that away. I have taken up a huge responsibility. I have reached here with everyone's support," he said.

    Gopi expressed that it will be the people who will keep him close. As the Minister of State for Tourism, he highlighted his responsibilities, which include identifying prime tourist spots across the country. He mentioned that so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only discussed Kerala with him.
     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
