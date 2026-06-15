Minister Bindu Krishna was accidentally splashed with hot payasam during the launch of Kerala's Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme at the Kollam KSRTC depot. The incident happened inside a crowded inaugural bus while Youth Congress workers were distributing the dessert to celebrate the programme. The Minister continued the ceremonial journey.

A public celebration linked to Kerala's newly launched Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme took an unexpected turn on Monday when hot payasam (kheer/sweet dish) was accidentally spilled on the head of Minister Bindu Krishna during an event in Kollam. The incident took place at the Kollam KSRTC depot during the district-level inauguration of the scheme, which offers free bus travel for women. The programme was attended by public representatives, party workers, commuters and KSRTC officials.

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Celebration Ends in Unexpected Mishap

According to reports, Youth Congress workers had arranged the distribution of payasam to mark the launch of the scheme. The sweet dish was being served to passengers and guests gathered for the occasion.

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As the inaugural KSRTC bus became crowded with supporters and participants, the distribution continued inside the vehicle. During the rush, a container carrying hot payasam reportedly tilted, causing the dessert to spill directly onto Minister Bindu Krishna.

The sudden accident left those nearby stunned. Video footage from the event shows confusion inside the packed bus moments after the incident occurred.

Quick Response From Those Present

People accompanying the Minister immediately rushed to assist her. Towels and a shawl were used to wipe her face and head while others tried to clear space around her.

In the initial moments after the spill, it was not clear how the container tipped over or who was responsible. Witnesses described the incident as an accident caused by overcrowding and movement inside the bus.

Despite the discomfort and shock, the Minister remained calm and cooperative throughout the situation.

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Minister Continues With Event

What impressed many attendees was the Minister's decision not to interrupt the programme. Instead of leaving immediately, she continued travelling on the inaugural bus service.

She remained on board until the vehicle reached Chinnakkada and completed the ceremonial journey before returning.

Earlier in the day, the Priyadarshini scheme had been officially launched in Thiruvananthapuram. The initiative aims to provide free travel for women on KSRTC services and is being promoted as a major welfare measure.

No serious injury has been reported, and the event ultimately continued despite the unexpected mishap.

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