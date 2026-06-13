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Patna Jewellery Shop Robbery Attempt Foiled, Two Girls Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack (WATCH)
Two girls were arrested after attempting to rob a jewellery shop near Kurji Bridge in Patna's Digha area. Posing as customers, they sprayed a substance on jeweller and tried to steal gold earrings. The shopkeeper's quick action foiled the plan.
College Girls' Gold Loot Plan Fails in Bihar
A shocking robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Patna's Digha area has gone viral after CCTV footage showed two teenage girls trying to steal gold ornaments using a drug spray.
The incident took place at Maa Vaishno Jewellers near Kurji Bridge. According to police, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, the two girls, who had recently passed their Plus-Two examinations and studied at the same coaching centre, entered the shop pretending to be customers.
Girls Entered Shop Posing as Buyers
Shop owner Rajesh Kumar was showing jewellery to a woman customer when the two girls arrived and asked to see gold earrings. After Rajesh placed the ornaments on the counter, the girls allegedly tried to distract him by asking to see a ring as well.
Two girls tried robbing a jewellery shop in Digha, Patna with pepper spray. Owner dodged it, raised alarm, neighbours caught them on spot. CCTV captured the fail😭 pic.twitter.com/LfTXphRqBb
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 13, 2026
As the jeweller turned around, one of the girls reportedly took out a spray from her bag and sprayed it directly on his face. The substance caused breathing difficulty for both Rajesh and the customer present in the shop.
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Shopkeeper's Quick Thinking Saved the Gold
Despite the sudden attack, Rajesh remained alert. He first secured the gold ornaments and then jumped over the counter to get outside. Raising an alarm, he quickly pulled down the shop shutter to stop the suspects from escaping.
Two girls allegedly attempted to rob a jewellery shop near Kurji Bridge in Patna's Digha area.
According to reports, the suspects used pepper spray in an attempt to incapacitate the shop owner and carry out the robbery. However, the shop owner managed to move out of the shop and… pic.twitter.com/ZR63RG6dVA
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 13, 2026
📍Digha, Patna
Two girls attempted to loot a jewellery shop near Kurji bridge.
They used pepper spray in an attempt to incapacitate the shop owner.
However, he managed to move out of the shop and raise an alarm- after which, neighbouring shopkeepers gathered and the girls were… pic.twitter.com/gQpKKtS0e5
— PunsterX (@PunsterX) June 13, 2026
During the rush, the front glass panel of the shop was damaged. While one of the girls managed to flee, the other became trapped inside the shop. Local residents gathered after hearing the commotion, and Digha police soon arrived and detained her.
Second Suspect Arrested Later
Based on information provided by the detained girl, police conducted a late-night raid and arrested the second suspect. During questioning, the girls reportedly claimed they planned the robbery because of financial difficulties.
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Police Continue Probe
Police said one girl is from Kurji while the other belongs to the Diara area. Investigators are also examining whether any criminal group influenced or guided the teenagers. Further investigation into the case is underway.
The CCTV footage has since spread widely on social media, drawing a mix of surprise, humour and concern from users.
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