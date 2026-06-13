An American man's kind gesture towards an elderly pen seller in Delhi has gone viral online. After buying a few pens, Steve Yalo handed over the remaining Rs 550 in his wallet to the woman, who had been struggling to make sales. Social media users praised the interaction, saying it highlighted kindness, dignity and power of simple human connections

A simple act of kindness by an American traveller in Delhi has touched thousands of people online after a video of his interaction with an elderly pen seller went viral on social media. The video was shared by American content creator Steve Yalo, who regularly posts videos from his travels around the world. During a walk through Connaught Place, one of Delhi's busiest shopping and business areas, Yalo noticed an elderly woman trying to sell pens on the roadside.

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A Friendly Conversation Turns Special

In the viral video, Yalo approached the woman and commented on her cheerful smile. He also noted that not many people seemed interested in buying her pens. Although the woman did not speak or understand English, she told him the pens were priced at Rs 50 each.

Yalo first bought two pens and paid Rs 100. Moved by her positive attitude and a bright smile, he then handed over another Rs 100. The exchange remained warm and friendly, with the woman smiling throughout the conversation.

Giving Away His Remaining Cash

As he looked at the pens she still had left, Yalo tried to calculate how much her remaining stock was worth. He estimated that buying everything would cost around Rs 900.

However, after checking his wallet, he realised he had only Rs 550 cash left. Instead of keeping the money, he handed all of it to the elderly vendor. He told her that he hoped she would be able to sell all her pens and have a good day.

Interestingly, despite giving her the money, he chose to take only a couple of pens with him before continuing on his way.

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Social Media Praises the Kind Gesture

The video quickly attracted thousands of views and comments. Many users praised Yalo for treating the woman with respect and kindness rather than simply offering charity.

One user wrote, "You're a gem of a human being." Another claimed the woman had said she had no family to support her. Several viewers said the video was a reminder that small acts of compassion can have a lasting impact.

Replying to one comment, Yalo revealed that he kept the pens and planned to take them back home to the United States as a reminder of the memorable encounter.

Yalo later explained that his gesture was less about money and more about dignity, respect and a genuine human connection shared between two strangers.