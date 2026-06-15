A minor vehicle collision in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly turned violent when two youths were attacked by a group of people on a busy market road. Viral videos show the men being punched and kicked in public as bystanders watched. Local people eventually intervened to stop the assault. Authorities have not yet released details

A dispute following a minor vehicle collision in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has sparked concern after a video of the incident began circulating widely on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the vegetable market road near Katghara Mod in the Madhuban police station area. According to local accounts, a minor collision between vehicles led to an argument that quickly escalated into violence.

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Argument Escalates Into Assault

Witnesses, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, said tensions rose soon after the vehicles collided. What started as a verbal exchange soon turned into a physical confrontation in the middle of the busy road. Videos shared online appear to show several people surrounding two young men and attacking them with punches and kicks. The assault allegedly continued for several moments as onlookers gathered at the scene.

The two youths were reportedly beaten so severely that their clothes were torn during the incident. The violence unfolded in public view, drawing attention from people in the nearby market area.

Market Crowd Intervenes

As the situation worsened, local shopkeepers and passers-by reportedly stepped in to prevent further violence. Their intervention helped calm the situation and separate those involved in the dispute.

Eyewitnesses said the market area witnessed chaos for a short period before normal activity resumed. Several people were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones, and the footage soon spread across social media platforms.

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Viral Video, Draws Attention

The viral video has triggered discussions online about road rage and the growing tendency for minor disagreements to turn into violent confrontations.

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Many social media users expressed concern over the incident, pointing out that a small traffic-related dispute should not lead to public violence. Others called for strict action against those involved in the assault.

The footage has also renewed debate about the importance of resolving disputes through legal and peaceful means rather than taking matters into one's own hands.

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Police Yet to Issue Detailed Statement

As of now, authorities have not released detailed information regarding the condition of the injured youths. There has also been no official confirmation about arrests or legal action linked to the incident.

Police are expected to review the viral video and gather statements from witnesses as part of any inquiry into the matter.

Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.