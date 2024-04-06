Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Migrant worker lynched to death in Muvattupuzha; 10 arrested

    A migrant worker Asok Das was lynched near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam and the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident.  The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

    Kerala: Migrant worker lynched to death in Muvattupuzha; 10 arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Ernakulam: In a shocking incident, an Arunachal Pradesh native Asok Das was beaten to death at the Valakom junction on Cheriya Urakam road. The police confirmed the case of mob lynching and arrested 10 people on Friday (April 05). The accused are Valakom natives Vijeesh, Aneesh, Sathyan, Sooraj, Kesav, Elias K Paul, Amal, Athul Krishna, Emil and Sanal. The post-mortem report identified blunt force trauma to the head and chest as the cause of death.

    According to reports, Ashok was apprehended by a mob and interrogated after causing a disturbance at the residence of his former woman colleague on Thursday (April 04). The group then tied him to a pole and subjected him to severe physical assault. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by the police, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. 

    As he attempted to escape, a group of individuals forcibly restrained him by tying him to a pole and subjected him to physical assault. Residents alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and discovered the man in a weakened state due to significant bleeding.

    The police also stated that there is a possibility of more suspects in the incident. 

    Asok Das, who was paralyzed due to the beating, was rushed to Muvattupuzha General Hospital early in the morning, however, he died on Friday morning while trying to take him for expert treatment.
     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains across the state in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains across the state in next 5 days

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations anr

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused rkn

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    Recent Stories

    Private school in Rajasthan's Ajmer expels gang-rape survivor, bars her from Board exams

    Private school in Rajasthan's Ajmer expels gang-rape survivor, bars her from Board exams

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband RBA

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

    Petrol diesel price on April 6: Here's how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 6: Here's how much it costs in your city

    Ours is India's preferred party, says PM Modi on BJP's foundation day anr

    'India's most preferred party': PM Modi reiterates BJP's 'Nation First' mantra on its foundation day

    Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway gcw

    Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon