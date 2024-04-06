Kerala: Migrant worker lynched to death in Muvattupuzha; 10 arrested

A migrant worker Asok Das was lynched near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam and the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Ernakulam: In a shocking incident, an Arunachal Pradesh native Asok Das was beaten to death at the Valakom junction on Cheriya Urakam road. The police confirmed the case of mob lynching and arrested 10 people on Friday (April 05). The accused are Valakom natives Vijeesh, Aneesh, Sathyan, Sooraj, Kesav, Elias K Paul, Amal, Athul Krishna, Emil and Sanal. The post-mortem report identified blunt force trauma to the head and chest as the cause of death.

According to reports, Ashok was apprehended by a mob and interrogated after causing a disturbance at the residence of his former woman colleague on Thursday (April 04). The group then tied him to a pole and subjected him to severe physical assault. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by the police, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

As he attempted to escape, a group of individuals forcibly restrained him by tying him to a pole and subjected him to physical assault. Residents alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and discovered the man in a weakened state due to significant bleeding.

The police also stated that there is a possibility of more suspects in the incident.

Asok Das, who was paralyzed due to the beating, was rushed to Muvattupuzha General Hospital early in the morning, however, he died on Friday morning while trying to take him for expert treatment.

