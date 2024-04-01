Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta

An autorickshaw driver identified as Biju was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Pathanamthitta on Monday (April 1).

Pathanamthitta: In a tragic incident, an autorickshaw driver lost his life after a wild elephant attacked him at Thulappally on Monday (April 1) morning. The deceased is Pulikunnam native Malayil Biju (50).

Biju encountered some sort of dangerous situation involving a jumbo wreaking havoc in agricultural fields near his home. He reportedly rushed out to confront or drive away the elephant. However, tragically, he was found dead some distance away from his house later on.

Upon discovering the incident, local authorities, including the Pamba police and officials from the Kanamala forest station, quickly responded to the scene to investigate and manage the situation.

The locals refused to let the police remove the deceased's body from the area. They insisted that the relevant authorities, including the district collector, must arrive at the scene before any further procedures are undertaken.

Subsequently, Prem Krishnan, the district collector of Pathanamthitta, arrived at the site and appeased the protesters by guaranteeing Biju's son a government job and compensation.

Biju's body has been taken to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.