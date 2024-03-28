Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    A man identified as Sumesh committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Payyoli. Kozhikode after poisoning his two daughters on Thursday (Mar 28). 

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    Kozhikode: In a tragic incident in Ayyanikad village, Payyoli, a father and his two daughters were discovered dead. The deceased were identified as Sumesh (42) and his daughters Gopika (15) and Jyothika (10). Sumesh was found dead on a railway track, while the lifeless bodies of his daughters were recovered from their residence.

    Police suspect that Sumesh may have jumped in front of the train after allegedly poisoning his children. Sumesh's body was found at 8:30 AM, shortly after the passage of the Parasuram Express. Investigations are underway, with authorities working to confirm the identities of the deceased. Swapna, the mother of the children, had passed away from Covid two years ago.

    The Payyoli police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case accordingly.

    When locals arrived to inform Sumesh's relatives about the accident, they found the house closed. Upon further investigation, two girls were discovered dead next to each other in one of the rooms. Authorities concluded that the children's deaths were due to ingestion of poison. The victims, identified as Jyotika, a 10th-standard student, and Gopika, an 8th-standard student, tragically lost their lives in the incident.

    It is concluded that mental difficulties and other things after the death of his wife led to such a tragic incident.  The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College.
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for districts till April 1 as temperature soars anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for districts till April 1 as temperature soars

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe anr

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read anr

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West AJR

    BREAKING: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body RKK

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon