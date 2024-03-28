Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

A man identified as Sumesh committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Payyoli. Kozhikode after poisoning his two daughters on Thursday (Mar 28).

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident in Ayyanikad village, Payyoli, a father and his two daughters were discovered dead. The deceased were identified as Sumesh (42) and his daughters Gopika (15) and Jyothika (10). Sumesh was found dead on a railway track, while the lifeless bodies of his daughters were recovered from their residence.

Police suspect that Sumesh may have jumped in front of the train after allegedly poisoning his children. Sumesh's body was found at 8:30 AM, shortly after the passage of the Parasuram Express. Investigations are underway, with authorities working to confirm the identities of the deceased. Swapna, the mother of the children, had passed away from Covid two years ago.

The Payyoli police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case accordingly.

When locals arrived to inform Sumesh's relatives about the accident, they found the house closed. Upon further investigation, two girls were discovered dead next to each other in one of the rooms. Authorities concluded that the children's deaths were due to ingestion of poison. The victims, identified as Jyotika, a 10th-standard student, and Gopika, an 8th-standard student, tragically lost their lives in the incident.

It is concluded that mental difficulties and other things after the death of his wife led to such a tragic incident. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College.

