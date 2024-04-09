Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Male doctor cheated of Rs 5.2 lakh by gang over pretext of marriage in Kozhikode

    A young woman and her gang cheated a retired doctor from medical college hospital and extorted Rs 5.2 lakhs and valuable items in Kozhikode. The Nadakkavu police registered a case based on victim's complaint.

    Kerala: Male doctor cheated of Rs 5.2 lakh by gang over pretext of marriage in Kozhikode rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A young woman and her gang cheated a retired doctor from medical college hospital and extorted Rs 5 lakh in Kozhikode. Rs 5.2 lakhs and valuable items including a laptop were stolen from the victim. 

    A retired doctor from Kozhikode Medical College Forensic Department had given a newspaper advertisement for remarriage after getting divorced. The gang planned to took advantage of this. One of the scammers called on the victim's phone number given in the ad. He stated that there is a young woman who is interested in marriage.

    Later, a group of four including the woman went to Kozhikode to see the doctor. The doctor liked the young woman and agreed to the marriage. The marriage ceremony was planned to conduct at a hotel near Kozhikode railway station. The gang took Rs 5,20,000 from the doctor for the preparation and also bought two soveriegn of necklace as a thali.

    On that day the young woman and her team brought some relatives to the hotel as her family members. However, the doctor who came for the wedding was locked in the room and the scammers left the place. The gang stole the doctor's laptop, mobile phone and bag. The incident came to light after doctor filed complaint in Nadakkavu police station.

    The police have registered a case based on doctor's complaint and have started an investigation. The investigation focused on the mobile number of the accused.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested rkn

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested

    My son should lose in election, Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket anr

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    'The Kerala Story' a lie to defame Kerala; Don't fall into RSS trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on church screenings anr

    'The Kerala Story' a lie to defame Kerala; Don't fall into RSS trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on church screenings

    Kerala: Electricity consumption crosses 110 million units on Monday rkn

    Kerala: Electricity consumption crosses 110 million units on Monday

    Recent Stories

    Delhi High Court upholds ED's evidence against Arvind Kejriwal, dismisses timing challenge AJR

    Delhi HC upholds ED's evidence against Arvind Kejriwal, dismisses timing challenge

    cricket Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career osf

    Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career

    Badrinath Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates AJR

    Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Beed constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP continue its rule in Beed?

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon