Kerala: 'Love Jihad still exists...' Idukki diocese defends screening of 'The Kerala Story'

Chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission Fr. Jins Karakkat stated that love jihad still exists in Kerala and there was a need to raise awareness among the children. The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church screened the film 'The Kerala Story' on Sunday (April 08).

Idukki: The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church gave an explanation following the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. The screening was a component of the church's catechism training. The students were tasked with watching the movie and providing a review following group discussions. Additionally, the educational authorities distributed a book on the subject among the students.

Chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission Fr. Jins Karakkat stated that Love Jihad is still prevalent in Kerala and that the issue was brought up since a lot of kids are getting involved in love affairs.

He further stated that one of the subjects covered in class was love, and students were assigned to watch a movie related to this theme for evaluation. This topic was chosen because many young individuals fall prey to false love affairs, and the aim was to raise awareness and facilitate discussion on this matter. The film was not selected as it was controversial, Jins asserted.

Despite criticisms from the ruling party and Opposition, Doordarshan aired 'The Kerala Story' on April 5. Both the CPM and the Congress in Kerala filed individual complaints with the Election Commission of India regarding Doordarshan's choice to broadcast the contentious movie. They claimed it had the potential to polarize society along religious lines and urged the election commission to intervene and halt its screening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the decision of Doordarshan to air 'The Kerala Story' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This controversial movie, Vijayan argued, had the potential to exacerbate communal tensions in the state. He urged Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, to retract its decision, cautioning against becoming a mouthpiece for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

