Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Love Jihad is a real story, says BJP's K Surendran over outburst on screening of 'The Kerala Story'

    Kerala BJP state president and Wayanad's NDA candidate K Surendran affirmed that love jihad is a real thing that happens in the state. His statements came after the UDF and the LDF slammed the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in churches.

    Kerala: Love Jihad is a real story, says BJP's K Surendran over outburst on screening of 'The Kerala Story' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Wayanad: K Surendran, the NDA candidate from Wayanad and BJP state president, said that love jihad is a real story and those who are making controversial about the film 'The Kerala Story' have vested interests. During his election tour, K Surendran spoke after meeting Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil. K Surendran said that big discussions are going on in the state regarding the screening of 'The Kerala Story' film.

    "The concerns of the Christian minorities are finally being voiced. Both the LDF and UDF are avoiding addressing the significant issues of love jihad and Islamic State recruitment in Kerala. The Chief Minister and the opposition are seemingly disregarding these facts, possibly under the influence of the Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Popular Front," he stated.

    "The Kerala Story is a tale that unfolded in reality. The movie is receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. However, behind the controversy surrounding it, there are vested interests at play," remarked K Surendran. 

    "Those harboring illusions of attaining power through the support of communal forces will find their wishes unfulfilled," he added.

    Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story' is a film with a definite political intention and should not fall into the trap of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Chief Minister's reaction came while Christian dioceses had started screening the film. The Chief Minister said that there would be a specific intention behind promoting the film with a political motive.

    The controversy erupted again after a while when Doordarshan decided to air 'The Kerala Story' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Then on Sunday (April 7), the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church decided to screen the film for the students of classes 10 to 12 and asked them to discuss the film and write a review.
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Weather Update: Temperature expected to rise in 12 districts on April 10 2024; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Temperature expected to rise in 12 districts; IMD issues yellow alert

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends defamation notice to Shashi Tharoor? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends defamation notice to Shashi Tharoor?

    Kerala HC passes resolution exempting advocates from wearing gowns amid rising temperatures rkn

    Kerala HC passes resolution exempting advocates from wearing gowns amid rising temperatures

    Kerala: Woman dies after sterilisation surgery in Thrissur; Police lodge unnatural death case anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after sterilisation surgery in Thrissur; Police lodge unnatural death case

    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins

    Recent Stories

    Know Rajinikanth's FEE for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171 RBA

    Know Rajinikanth's FEE for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171

    cricket IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation osf

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation

    Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh shuns BJP offer, announces to contest from Bihar's Karakat seat AJR

    Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh shuns BJP offer, announces to contest from Bihar's Karakat seat

    Steps to make homemade serum for glowing and radiant skin rkn

    Steps to make homemade serum for glowing and radiant skin

    Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns and quits Aam Aadmi Party gcw

    'Can't connect name with corruption': Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns, quits AAP

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon