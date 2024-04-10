Kerala: Love Jihad is a real story, says BJP's K Surendran over outburst on screening of 'The Kerala Story'

Kerala BJP state president and Wayanad's NDA candidate K Surendran affirmed that love jihad is a real thing that happens in the state. His statements came after the UDF and the LDF slammed the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in churches.

Wayanad: K Surendran, the NDA candidate from Wayanad and BJP state president, said that love jihad is a real story and those who are making controversial about the film 'The Kerala Story' have vested interests. During his election tour, K Surendran spoke after meeting Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil. K Surendran said that big discussions are going on in the state regarding the screening of 'The Kerala Story' film.

"The concerns of the Christian minorities are finally being voiced. Both the LDF and UDF are avoiding addressing the significant issues of love jihad and Islamic State recruitment in Kerala. The Chief Minister and the opposition are seemingly disregarding these facts, possibly under the influence of the Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Popular Front," he stated.

"The Kerala Story is a tale that unfolded in reality. The movie is receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. However, behind the controversy surrounding it, there are vested interests at play," remarked K Surendran.

"Those harboring illusions of attaining power through the support of communal forces will find their wishes unfulfilled," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story' is a film with a definite political intention and should not fall into the trap of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Chief Minister's reaction came while Christian dioceses had started screening the film. The Chief Minister said that there would be a specific intention behind promoting the film with a political motive.

The controversy erupted again after a while when Doordarshan decided to air 'The Kerala Story' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Then on Sunday (April 7), the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church decided to screen the film for the students of classes 10 to 12 and asked them to discuss the film and write a review.

