Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: Here's full list of winning numbers for Samrudhi SM-62 lottery for July 5, 2026. The draw will commence at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, and the actual winning numbers are scheduled to be announced later in the afternoon.

Kerala State Lotteries Department is all prepared to hold the Samrudhi SM-62 weekly lottery draw today, July 5. The winners will get a chance to win the first prize of ₹1 crore plus some additional cash prizes. The draw will commence at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, and the actual winning numbers are scheduled to be announced later in the afternoon.

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1 crore first prize cash and other cash rewards

The first reward of Rs 1 crore goes to the contestant with ticket number MO 454496. The winning bumper prize ticket was sold in Attingal by agent Mini George under Agency Number T 8965.

Ticket number MX 478816 sold at Palakkad has won the second prize of ₹ 25 lakhs. The winner is S Suresh of Agency Number P 2267.

Ticket number MU 817770 sold at Malappuram by Vilasini M, Agency Number M 4618 has won the third prize of ₹5 lakh. Below is the full list of winning numbers and live updates.

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Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-62 Prize Structure

The prize distribution for today's Samrudhi SM-62 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs. 1,00,00,000: MO 454496

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000: MN 454496, MP 454496, MR 454496, MS 454496, MT 454496, MU 454496, MV 454496, MW 454496, MX 454496, MY 454496, MZ 454496

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000: MX 478816

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000: MU 817770

4th Prize: ₹5,000: 2048, 2104, 2308, 2426, 2955, 6151, 6354, 6669, 6941, 7143, 7340, 7354, 7794, 8102, 8268, 8608, 8633, 9472, 9493

5th Prize: ₹2,000: 3493, 3504, 3922, 4525, 5503, 5775

6th Prize: ₹1,000: 0128, 0297, 0351, 0463, 0502, 0742, 0808, 0913, 0991, 1100, 1156, 1253, 1257, 1402, 1798, 1938, 1982, 2099, 2210, 2373, 2643, 3054, 3254, 3565, 3580, 3594, 3846, 4100, 4157, 4220, 4381, 4460, 4581, 5001, 5498, 5560, 5651, 5708, 5747, 5994, 6190, 6244, 6487, 6539, 6760, 6767, 6780, 6854, 6945, 6995, 7014, 7080, 7146, 7148, 7271, 7335, 7795, 7898, 8125, 8357, 8397, 8547, 8775, 8924, 8961, 8967, 8990, 9274, 9552, 9555, 9570, 9587, 9773, 9869, 9952, 9972

7th Prize: ₹500: 0128, 0297, 0351, 0463, 0502, 0742, 0808, 0913, 0991, 1100, 1156, 1253, 1257, 1402, 1798, 1938, 1982, 2099, 2210, 2373, 2643, 3054, 3254, 3565, 3580, 3594, 3846, 4100, 4157, 4220, 4381, 4460, 4581, 5001, 5498, 5560, 5651, 5708, 5747, 5994, 6190, 6244, 6487, 6539, 6760, 6767, 6780, 6854, 6945, 6995, 7014, 7080, 7146, 7148, 7271, 7335, 7795, 7898, 8125, 8357, 8397, 8547, 8775, 8924, 8961, 8967, 8990, 9274, 9552, 9555, 9570, 9587, 9773, 9869, 9952, 9972

8th Prize: ₹200: 0118, 0436, 0455, 0698, 0806, 0932, 0948, 1143, 1207, 1235, 1264, 1770, 1804, 1921, 2054, 2393, 2549, 2864, 2910, 3043, 3157, 3184, 3196, 3247, 3280, 3779, 3961, 4074, 4138, 4263, 4373, 4781, 4800, 5005, 5050, 5169, 5322, 5336, 5419, 5639, 5734, 5905, 6084, 6118, 6269, 6272, 6362, 6366, 6831, 7105, 7253, 7268, 7942, 8044, 8074, 8206, 8296, 8620, 8622, 8808, 8809, 9000, 9047, 9096, 9114, 9378, 9450, 9688

9th Prize: ₹100: 0255, 0276, 0327, 0446, 0554, 0775, 1040, 1129, 1183, 1290, 1324, 1338, 1350, 1409, 1423, 1435, 1501, 1508, 1513, 1521, 1555, 1652, 1810, 1907, 1926, 1960, 2284, 2353, 2407, 2415, 2456, 2504, 2554, 2571, 2662, 2776, 2906, 2914, 3146, 3170, 3186, 3288, 3309, 3508, 3520, 3628, 3639, 3670, 3675, 3711, 3736, 3792, 3871, 3907, 4079, 4103, 4125, 4364, 4475, 4537, 4565, 4596, 4623, 4676, 4869, 4877, 4894, 4918, 4921, 5127, 5170, 5311, 5319, 5393, 5403, 5408, 5453, 5477, 5579, 5673, 5679, 5700, 5729, 5798, 5858, 6007, 6049, 6137, 6334, 6457, 6482, 6494, 6541, 6634, 6705, 6857, 7078, 7086, 7096, 7111, 7193, 7198, 7209, 7263, 7278, 7486, 7487, 7509, 7759, 7818, 7864, 7922, 7938, 7955, 8005, 8108, 8128, 8158, 8216, 8400, 8441, 8536, 8562, 8625, 8675, 8740, 8748, 8912, 8921, 8923, 9057, 9112, 9131, 9166, 9168, 9218, 9232, 9441, 9467, 9483, 9676, 9706, 9776, 9786, 9794, 9808, 9814, 9909, 9974, 9979

When and Where to Expect Results

The lucky draw begins at 3pm and the list of winning ticket numbers is generally published between 4.30pm and 5pm. After the draw, ticket holders can check their numbers in the official Kerala Lottery result gazette or other approved result websites.

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Check Your Winning Ticket.

Kerala Lottery Department has created a facility called Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner via which participants may verify the authenticity of their lottery ticket. Winners are urged to compare ticket numbers with the official result before starting the prize claim process.

Claiming a Lottery Prize

Carefully check your ticket information against the official results. The prize should be claimed within the time limit given along with the original ticket and proper identity evidence. The claim should be submitted to the official lottery offices or the designated banks, if the prize money exceeds the threshold mentioned. The lottery prizes will be deducted with appropriate taxes as per government laws.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Participants are recommended to take the official Kerala Lottery result as final confirmation. In case of any controversy the result issued by the Department of Kerala State Lotteries shall be conclusive.