The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-58 draw held on June 24, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.
1236, 1420, 1583, 2617, 2998, 3516, 3717, 3906, 4034, 4974, 4995, 5191, 5601, 6341, 6559, 7743, 9391, 9608Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-58 lottery on Wednesday, June 24. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main highlight of the Dhanalekshmi DL-58 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (24/06/2026) Live: Dhanalekshmi DL-58 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-58 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - DT 308547
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with 308547
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - DT 129136
3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - DY 333858
4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0666, 1028, 1558, 1594, 1615, 2837, 3444, 4020, 4639, 5773, 5794, 6184, 6809, 7319, 7326, 8861, 9026, 9516, 9977
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2128, 2630, 3862, 4741, 6979, 8241
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0534, 0635, 0813, 0885, 0962, 1383, 1565, 2482, 2602, 2824, 3120, 3684, 4010, 4942, 5979, 6860, 7230, 7837, 7894, 7988, 8024, 8102, 8127, 8848, 8903
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0815, 0818, 0824, 0855, 0893, 0925, 1002, 1103, 1236, 1353, 1420, 1583, 1635, 2007, 2060, 2082, 2370, 2397, 2465, 2531, 2566, 2568, 2617, 2684, 2723, 2736, 2969, 2998, 3116, 3493, 3516, 3523, 3717, 3854, 3866, 3906, 4034, 4095, 4669, 4707, 4831, 4974, 4995, 5102, 5191, 5601, 5616, 5821, 5892, 5969, 6159, 6341, 6519, 6559, 6919, 7098, 7143, 7443, 7526, 7743, 8113, 8325, 8581, 8650, 8813, 9117, 9293, 9351, 9391, 9442, 9586, 9594, 9608, 9813, 9842, 9974
8th Prize: ₹200 - 0083, 0216, 0286, 0340, 0926, 1023, 1033, 1116, 1156, 1280, 1304, 1345, 1769, 1792, 1807, 1877, 1920, 1957, 1999, 2127, 2554, 2599, 2651, 2870, 2984, 2990, 3057, 3067, 3069, 3159, 3162, 3184, 3210, 3233, 3460, 3760, 3836, 4087, 4129, 4356, 4479, 4545, 4565, 4817, 4859, 4864, 4895, 4921, 4960, 5095, 5719, 5782, 5814, 5824, 5934, 6182, 6299, 6308, 6322, 6356, 6396, 6530, 6582, 6806, 6920, 7014, 7032, 7520, 7556, 7784, 7842, 7992, 8025, 8059, 8069, 8093, 8223, 8605, 8630, 8770, 8791, 8792, 8891, 9171, 9237, 9316, 9324, 9445, 9613, 9624, 9634, 9638, 9670, 9883, 9896, 9905
9th Prize: ₹100 - 0018, 0191, 0454, 0508, 0622, 0851, 0880, 0912, 0935, 1145, 1189, 1215, 1216, 1276, 1289, 1439, 1510, 1543, 1547, 1785, 1795, 1849, 1970, 1990, 2047, 2098, 2106, 2133, 2399, 2769, 2967, 3009, 3469, 3857, 4221, 4370, 4437, 4491, 4671, 4890, 4892, 4920, 5064, 5122, 5208, 5428, 5444, 5489, 5822, 5922, 6181, 6381, 6528, 6688, 6709, 6726, 6864, 6969, 7351, 7713, 7789, 7835, 7839, 7916, 8176, 8204, 8220, 8312, 8332, 8434, 8633, 8737, 8759, 8799, 8823, 8925, 9334, 9833, 9856, 9933, 9972
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at
Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017
Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website
Official publications of lottery results
Licensed lottery merchants
Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.
Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-59 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details
(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)