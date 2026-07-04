The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-760 weekly draw, which offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders should verify their numbers against the official list published by the department.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Karunya KR-760 weekly lottery draw conducted on Saturday, July 4, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across the state had been eagerly awaiting the announcement, hoping to win one of the attractive cash prizes on offer.

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The Karunya KR-760 draw featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize categories, including second, third, consolation and lower-tier prizes. The winning numbers were announced following the draw conducted under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials to ensure transparency and fairness.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-760 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: KF342721

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 342721

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: KK606855

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: KC669067

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0980, 2219, 2381, 3792, 4214, 4542, 5072, 5794, 5823, 5897, 6988, 7106, 7117, 7233, 8065, 8761, 8781, 8958, 9323

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 3025, 3314, 3973, 5040, 5444, 9479

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0003, 0746, 1209, 1585, 1934, 2444, 2530, 3366, 3415, 5032, 5126, 5186, 5665, 5724, 5991, 6210, 6718, 7200, 7330, 7767, 7821, 8079, 8088, 9211, 9227

7th Prize – Rs 500: 9072, 2174, 8675, 9741, 4316, 2764, 0230, 0345, 4856, 6559, 7599, 2066, 8909, 9329, 3445, 4517, 2544, 2871

8th Prize - Rs 200: 8520, 7075, 1715, 1582, 8736, 1186, 5398, 9908, 8978, 3311, 9242, 2380, 1849, 6637, 5517, 9583, 4698, 8944, 8057, 3485, 3909, 5632, 3076, 3486, 4292, 9613, 7756, 3015, 0552, 4432, 7561, 4312, 4897, 9508, 7843, 4876

9th Prize – Rs 100: 6057, 9019, 0026, 0612, 6628, 4295, 5392, 8578, 5906, 6989, 7879, 1994, 9027, 4976, 8798, 3924, 4323, 9870, 3154, 4900, 8053, 7101, 9051, 1819, 4929, 4027, 9914, 5975, 8104, 2843, 5159, 0665, 9734, 8348, 8554, 0638, 4709, 7978, 2685, 8474, 6601, 0628, 1107, 4592, 1005, 7625, 8871, 8376, 7201, 2456, 2320, 8923, 6140, 3487, 6301, 7674, 0548, 7740, 4069, 4615, 0259, 7912, 9616, 5760, 3219, 4383, 5447, 7494, 7838, 8824, 5816, 3979, 7232, 5231, 1921, 9379, 7999, 0009, 2254, 1523, 5368, 8427, 8382, 3273, 1540, 3602, 9340, 5340, 9233, 7159, 3926, 0581, 0133, 4830, 8815, 3742, 5066, 9116, 8879, 2599, 0400, 6137, 9769

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-760 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers against the officially published result list released by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The provisional results should also be cross-checked with the official gazette notification before initiating any prize claim.

Winners must submit the original winning ticket, along with valid identity proof and other required documents, to claim their prize within the deadline specified by the department. Lottery tickets that are damaged, tampered with or illegible may be rejected during verification. Prize money is also subject to applicable taxes and statutory deductions under government rules.

The Kerala State Lottery remains one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery programmes, conducting several weekly draws such as Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. The lottery continues to generate significant revenue for welfare programmes while providing participants with an opportunity to win substantial cash rewards.

Lottery participants are encouraged to rely only on the official Kerala State Lottery Department website and gazette notification for authentic results and prize-related information. They should avoid unofficial result lists circulating on social media or messaging platforms.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-59 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winner Is RL545511, Full Winners List Here