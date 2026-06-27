Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Karunya KR-759 lottery results will be announced today, Saturday, June 27. Check for live updates and a complete list of

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-759 weekly lottery draw held on Saturday, June 27 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across the state are checking their tickets to find out if they've won the ₹1 crore first prize or one of the other cash rewards.

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Karunya KR-759 Results Declared

The weekly Karunya lottery draw was conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The official list includes winners across multiple prize categories, with the top prize worth ₹1 crore, followed by several other cash rewards. Ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers only through the official result sheet before claiming any prize.

How to Check the Winning Numbers

Participants can match their ticket numbers with the officially released result available on the Kerala State Lottery website and authorised lottery portals. Winners should carefully verify the ticket series, number, and prize category before initiating the claim process.

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

Prize winners must present the original winning ticket along with valid identity proof for verification. Smaller prizes can generally be claimed through authorised lottery agents, while higher-value prizes must be claimed through designated banks or the Kerala Lottery Department within the stipulated claim period. Applicable taxes and deductions will be made as per government rules.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Karunya KR-759 lottery results will be announced today, Saturday, June 27. Check for live updates and a complete list of

The Kerala Lottery Department advises winners to sign the back of their lottery ticket immediately after confirming a win and keep it safe until the claim process is completed. Participants should rely only on official results and avoid unofficial or unverified sources while checking winning numbers.