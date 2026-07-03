The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for its Suvarna Keralam SK-59 draw, conducted transparently in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, with multiple other prize tiers available. Ticket holders are advised to check winning numbers against the official gazette.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-59 lottery draw, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala State Lotteries officials, following the prescribed transparent and government-regulated procedures.

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The highlight of the draw was the Rs 1 crore first prize, awarded to the ticket bearing the lucky winning number announced during the draw. In addition to the jackpot, the department also declared winners across multiple prize categories, including the second, third, consolation and several lower-tier prizes, giving participants numerous chances to win.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-59 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: RL545511

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 545511

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: RK220205

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: RK989925

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0550, 0974, 1051, 1744, 2602, 2856, 3838, 4884, 5996, 6418, 6885, 6995, 7470, 7656, 8022, 8730, 9337, 9683, 9854

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1283, 2594, 2876, 5755, 8335, 8831

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 1309, 1338, 1520, 1545, 2509, 2676, 2976, 3080, 3996, 4636, 4939, 5051, 5075, 6067, 6154, 6600, 6704, 6781, 7517, 7521, 7637, 7854, 8266, 8502, 9978

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0113, 0150, 0435, 0454, 0643, 0802, 1552, 1610, 1649, 1743, 1863, 2059, 2137, 2208, 2264, 2271, 2400, 2649, 2802, 2851, 2907, 2975, 3070, 3365, 3403, 3444, 3478, 3504, 3682, 3703, 3936, 4415, 4500, 4667, 4674, 4843, 4933, 5080, 5290, 5367, 5374, 5427, 5563, 5667, 5715, 5790, 5825, 5839, 5991, 5995, 6156, 6177, 6478, 6557, 6642, 6682, 6875, 7058, 7145, 7314, 8043, 8052, 8190, 8205, 8315, 8383, 8521, 8556, 8818, 9217, 9238, 9488, 9537, 9567, 9655, 9930

8th Prize - Rs 200: 6253, 9553, 9611, 4334, 8174, 4447, 7194, 3519, 8661, 2879, 1589, 6168, 4876, 6101, 7819, 3044, 7856, 0361, 0940, 2450, 1915, 3481, 0280, 5439, 0951, 8373, 7701, 9939, 2166

9th Prize – Rs 100: 8252, 1477, 4163, 2919, 8969, 4316, 2773, 9547, 3326, 6500, 0628, 2403, 1631, 0738, 8480, 1224, 4687, 4150, 2323, 0793, 8184, 8651, 9741, 1826, 4179, 0270, 9097, 2582, 6286, 3396, 0579, 5283, 8870, 0404, 2751, 3616, 2860, 8531, 9145, 3859, 3673, 6001, 4350, 0214, 6945, 6335, 1830, 4727, 9305, 7714, 9380, 3097, 1056, 4250, 6712, 8396, 3631, 7684, 1359, 0870, 6597, 6794, 1405, 5979, 1439, 0494, 8555, 5100, 3856, 1568

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery systems. Every draw is conducted in the presence of authorised officials to ensure transparency, fairness and credibility.

Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their winning numbers with the official gazette notification, which serves as the final authority for all Kerala Lottery results. Winners should avoid relying on unofficial lists circulating on social media or messaging platforms and instead confirm the results through authorised sources.

Those who have won prizes must submit their original lottery ticket, along with valid identity proof and other required documents, within the stipulated claim period. Prize money will be released only after successful verification of the ticket and completion of all necessary formalities. Applicable taxes and other statutory deductions will be made before the prize amount is paid.

The Suvarna Keralam lottery continues to attract thousands of participants every week, thanks to its attractive prize structure and transparent conduct. Ticket holders who purchased SK-59 tickets are encouraged to check the complete list of winning numbers to find out whether they have won a prize and follow the official claim process if their ticket is successful.