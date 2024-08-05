Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-781 August 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-781: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-781 August 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-781: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-781 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-781 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy anr

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy

    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today august 5 2024; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387; Schools reopen in district today Monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad' anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad'

    'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief anr

    'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief

    Recent Stories

    Clearing of illegal resort encroachments in western ghats begins today says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    ‘Clearing of illegal resort encroachments in western ghats begins today’: Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Budget Economics dominates over politics

    Budget: Economics dominates over politics

    Amitabh Bachchan meets fans on Sunday morning with grandson Agastya Nanda; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan meets fans on Sunday morning with grandson Agastya Nanda; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan attend event in the city; rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi too makes an appearance ATG

    Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan attend event in the city; rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi too makes an appearance

    Bihar tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas dead, several injured after DJ vehicle comes in contact with live wire (WATCH) AJR

    Bihar tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas dead, several injured after DJ vehicle comes in contact with live wire (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon